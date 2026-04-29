Something for everyone at East London Agricultural Show

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The East London Agricultural Show returns to the Gonubie Farmers Hall Showgrounds from April 30 to May 3, bringing a mix of agriculture, trade and family entertainment.

A fixture on the local calendar for decades, the show has grown into a space where farming, business and community life intersect, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

At its core, the event provides a platform for agricultural producers and businesses to showcase their work, with exhibitors ranging from large companies to small independent traders.

Committee member Wyne Naylor said the show continued to offer a valuable opportunity for businesses to connect directly with the public.

“It’s really in place to give businesses and agriculture exposure and a market and a place to be displayed,” he said.

Visitors can expect a broad mix of exhibitors, including farming equipment suppliers, motor vehicle dealers and home and décor businesses.

Informal traders will also be present, adding to the atmosphere with stalls selling everything from handmade crafts to everyday goods.

Naylor said the show’s appeal lay in its accessibility.

“The target market is actually a very broad target market because it’s something for everyone,” he said.

“You’ve got the agricultural aspect, the motor vehicles for the average person, and then all the smaller items and stalls that appeal to families and children.”

Agricultural activities remain central to the programme.

Though livestock auctions have been limited in recent years due to concerns such as foot-and-mouth disease, some auctions will take place, including virtual sales.

The poultry section is expected to draw strong interest, supported by the East London Poultry Society, which has been active for more than a century.

Beyond the agricultural displays, the show offers a range of entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Children can take part in the Eco Family Challenge, where participants design outfits using recycled materials, while the more adventurous can look forward to the lawn mower race.

“Bring your lawnmower; it’s going to be fun,” Naylor said.

“There will be obstacle courses and challenges, and the winner will get a prize.”

Equestrian events, including dressage and show jumping, will take place throughout the weekend, adding a traditional element to the programme.

Activities will run daily from 8am to 6pm, with the showgrounds expected to remain busy throughout the day as visitors move between stalls, exhibitions and arena events.

In the evenings, the atmosphere shifts, with live music and DJs in the beer tents offering a more relaxed social setting.

Entry costs R50 for adults and pensioners, and R30 for children under 12. Tickets will be available at the gate and online via Quicket.

Organisers are expecting between 3,000 and 5,000 visitors a day, depending on the weather, with higher numbers anticipated over the weekend.

For many, the agricultural show remains more than just an event — it is a meeting point for the community, where long-standing farming traditions, local enterprise and family outings come together.

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