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Trump tells aides to get ready for for extended blockade of Iran

US president has opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports

Reuters Agency

Reuters

In recent meetings, US President Donald Trump opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports. (Kylie Cooper)

US President Donald Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

In recent meetings, Trump opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports, the report said, adding he believed his other options, including resuming bombing or walking away from the conflict, carried more risk than maintaining the blockade.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters

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