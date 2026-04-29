WATCH | Ramathuba urges social media sensitivity after deaths of triplets

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Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has made an impassioned plea to social media users to be sensitive to the grieving family who lost two newborn babies from a set of triplets.

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has pleaded with the public to act responsibly on social media following the deaths of two infants from a set of triplets born at Letaba Hospital outside Tzaneen.

This comes after the Limpopo department of health confirmed the death of a second baby, who was a girl, on Saturday night.

According to the department, she was born with a heart condition that led to respiratory complications.

Her passing follows the death of the only boy in the set of triplets, who died a few days earlier after experiencing breathing complications.

The only surviving triplet has since been transferred to Mankweng Tertiary Hospital, where she is receiving specialised care together with the mother.

Speaking during an oversight visit on Wednesday, Ramathuba said the tragedy comes just days after the province celebrated the birth of the triplets on April 21.

“While being here visiting the hospital and doing an oversight, our people will remember that five days ago, in this hospital, there was a celebration where a 33-year-old mother was blessed with triplets. All of us were happy to receive those triplets, and the MEC came here to join the mother in congratulating her and her family,” she said.

Ramathuba said part of her oversight at the hospital was to get a report on the death of the two babies.

“What we want to share with the public is that as a premier, I can’t just come here and not demand a report as to what could have transpired, why we are in the situation where two of the triplets have lost their lives,” she said.

Ramathuba said preliminary reports indicate that multiple pregnancies carry inherent risks.

“Multiple pregnancy in its own nature becomes a risk, which is why we keep emphasising that as women, when you miss your period, you must make sure that you consult your clinic, where they will do a test,” she said.

She explained that the mother had followed medical advice throughout her pregnancy.

“Even this 33-year-old mother went to the clinic immediately when they diagnosed her with multiple pregnancies, and the midwife referred her to Khensani Hospital,” she said.

Ramathuba said that at Khensani Hospital, the mother was diagnosed with underlying conditions that classified her pregnancy as high risk, leading to her referral to Letaba Hospital.

“She was referred to Letaba Hospital because of other conditions, which we will continue to protect and not share with the public,” Ramathuba said.

She said the mother went into labour at 34 weeks.

“Which can tell you that these are premature babies, which is another risk involved with multiple pregnancy. They tend to deliver prematurely, and unfortunately, this case was similar. The gynaecologist acted swiftly and took her to theatre, and they delivered the triplets,” she said.

Ramathuba noted that congenital complications can arise in such cases.

“Unfortunately, in this case, there was an issue of congenital abnormalities, which we also will not go into details [about]. Unfortunately, that is the reason why we have lost our babies,” she said.

The premier confirmed that both the mother and the surviving infant are receiving care and support.

“We have referred the mother and the surviving triplet to Mankweng Hospital, where she is receiving care, but the mother has been receiving counselling from day one, and we will continue to support them,” she said.

Ramathuba also called for compassion and sensitivity from the public, particularly online, as the family mourns.

“Today at around 4pm, we will be burying our little ones. We have requested the CEO, district manager and others to support the family during this difficult time,” she said.

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