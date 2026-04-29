‘You’re not going to escape jail today,’ magistrate warns Mugabe cousins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“You’re not going to escape jail today,” said regional magistrate Renier Boshoff as he sentenced the two cousins, Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze, in Alexandra magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The public gallery was packed as the sentencing unfolded, with some attendees nodding as the magistrate laid out the factors considered by the court.

The pair have been in custody since the shooting of a gardener, Sipho Mahlangu, 23, in Sandhurst on February 19.

According to NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole, the complainant was assaulted and subsequently shot in the back while attempting to flee. He collapsed outside the gate and was later discovered by a neighbouring security guard.

Boshoff said both men were first offenders who had spent more than two months in custody awaiting trial and had indicated from the outset their intention to plead guilty, a factor he described as significant. “It is not every day that persons plead guilty in the regional courts, where harsh punishment is the rule rather than the exception.”

He also noted that the complainant (Mahlangu) had been compensated, to the extent that there had been reluctance to proceed with the case, another element the court viewed as mitigating.

Mahlangu had been paid R250,000 and was expecting a further R150,000 in cash.

However, Boshoff stressed the seriousness of the offences, particularly those involving firearms and the obstruction of justice.

“I don’t have to say much about illegal firearms. Violent gun crime speaks for itself,” he said, warning that such offences typically attract lengthy prison terms.

Mugabe was fined R400,000 or 24 months’ imprisonment for pointing what appeared to be a firearm, later described in court as a toy gun, and R200,000 or 18 months’ imprisonment for contravening immigration laws.

He was also ordered to be deported, with arrangements made for his removal from the country.

Matonhodze, who faced more serious charges including attempted murder, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for attempted murder, 12 months for defeating the ends of justice, three years for unlawful possession of a firearm, and a further 12 months for possession of ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective three-year prison term. He is to be deported after serving his sentence, the court ordered.

The court said Mugabe must be deported at his own cost. Mugabe, who opted to pay the fines imposed by the court to avoid serving a custodial sentence, is expected to leave the country on Wednesday evening. His attorney, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, confirmed that his flight would leave just after 6pm on Wednesday at OR Tambo.

Away from the courtroom, the impact of the case extended to Sandhurst, where the shooting incident took place.

Sandhurst, known for its luxury homes, diplomatic residences and tightly secured estates, is typically associated with privacy and exclusivity.

From outside the property where the incident occurred, several cars could be seen parked inside. A man who approached the gate declined to comment.

“There’s nothing I can say,” he told TimesLIVE.

TimesLIVE