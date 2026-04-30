Blend of fashion and music marks launch of new brand and gospel album

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Fashion designer and gospel artist Mimshark Angel (pictured) will stage a combined fashion showcase and live gospel recording at the Guild Theatre in East London on Friday.

Fashion designer and gospel artist Mimshark Angel will stage a combined fashion showcase and live gospel recording at the Guild Theatre in East London on Friday.

The event, set to begin at noon on the Workers’ Day public holiday, will mark both the official launch of the Alber’to Mbhaco brand and the debut of Angel’s new gospel album.

Angel is the founder of The House of Alber’to, a local fashion brand known for custom-made garments that blend traditional Xhosa design with modern styling.

Founded in 2013, the business began operating informally before expanding into a formal enterprise in 2017.

It moved into a small office in the KuGompo City CBD in 2018 and has since grown into a multi-location operation, with its main studio now based in Vincent Park.

“The House of Alber’to is a brand that deals with exclusivity, and we focus on custom-made garments, from formal wear to everyday luxury, depending on the season and what our clients need,” Angel said.

The brand produces a range of garments, including formalwear, traditional attire and leisure pieces, tailored to different occasions and body types.

Angel said both fashion and music had always been part of his life, though initially pursued alongside other commitments.

His music career began to take shape in 2019 when he recorded his first gospel album and won a best male award at the Eastern Cape Music Awards.

However, his progress was interrupted in 2022 after a serious accident forced him to shut down his business operations.

“I had to close the business for the whole of 2022, 2023 and most of 2024, and that was a very difficult time,” he said.

Music and fashion are both forms of art, and we put words into music and patterns into garments. That’s why I decided to bring them together in one show — Mimshark Angel, fashion designer and gospel artist

Since reopening in November 2024, the business has been rebuilding, with the upcoming event marking a major step in its relaunch.

Angel said the decision to combine fashion and music in one event was intentional.

“Music and fashion are both forms of art, and we put words into music and patterns into garments. That’s why I decided to bring them together in one show,” he said.

“The programme will begin with a fashion showcase before transitioning into the music segment, where I’ll debut a 23-track gospel album.”

The show will also introduce new elements to the brand, including fragrances, skincare products and expanded fashion lines.

Among the highlights will be a focus on traditional Xhosa attire, particularly garments designed for mgidi ceremonies, as well as winter collections aimed at the upcoming season.

Angel said the timing of the event was aimed at giving clients an early look at new styles ahead of key social occasions.

“We want to show people we are game changers in the fashion industry, and we also want to give hope to others and show that where you come from does not determine where you are going,” he said.

The Guild Theatre, which seats more than 500 people, is expected to be close to capacity, with tickets already nearing a sell-out.

“We are going to deliver opulence, exclusivity and something people will remember,” Angel said.

General admission tickets cost R350, while VIP tickets are R550. Tickets are available through Webtickets and Pick n Pay outlets.

A model showcasing designs from Mimshark Angel's Alber’to brand. Picture: Supplied (SUPPLIED)

A model showcasing designs from Mimshark Angel's Alber’to brand. Picture: Supplied (SUPPLIED)

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