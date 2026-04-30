News

Canoe carrying about 35 passengers capsizes on river in Uganda

One survivor identified

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Police said the exact number of missing people was yet to be confirmed due to the lack of a passenger manifest. (ScreenGrab from https://x.com/Tv1uganda)

A canoe carrying an estimated 35 to 40 passengers capsized on a river in Uganda’s west near Lake Albert, police said on Wednesday.

Police said in a statement on X one survivor had been identified, and the exact number of missing people was yet to be confirmed due to the lack of a passenger manifest.

The accident happened late on Tuesday on the River Nguse.

Police personnel have been “conducting search and rescue operations, while an inquiry into the cause of the accident is ongoing. Possible factors include overloading, night travel and the condition of the vessel”, the statement said.

Accidents on Ugandan waterways are common, with transport operators often using old, badly maintained vessels.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

INSIGHT | How Makhanda was allowed to become a poster child for state failure

3

EDITORIAL | NPA team prosecuting Madlanga commission cases must be above reproach

4

INSIGHT | The uncomfortable side to Pope Leo’s historic Africa trip

5

Blend of fashion and music marks launch of new brand and gospel album

Related Articles