Family desperate for answers after murder of Mthatha detective

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Murdered Madeira Police Station head of detectives Lt-Col Thamsanqa Livingstone Mzimvubu, 59, was remembered on Wednesday during a memorial service held in the PRD Building in Mthatha.

The family of slain detective Lieutenant-Colonel Thamsanqa Livingstone Mzimvubu has called for the swift arrest of those responsible for his murder, warning that the killers could strike again.

Mzimvubu, head of detectives at the Madeira police station in Mthatha, was ambushed and shot dead on April 22 while dropping off a woman colleague at her home.

He died in his vehicle, while the sergeant was seriously wounded and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

His elderly mother, Nowinile, said the family was desperate for answers and justice.

“If they can tell me why they brutally murdered my son, and what they were promised to take the life of my first-born son, I will forgive them and leave the rest to God,” she said.

“They think they have killed only Thamsanqa, but they have destroyed the hearts of many people.”

Nowinile said she never imagined she would have to bury her own child and described the emotional toll on the family as devastating.

“Since the gruesome murder of my son, I have been in and out of doctors.

“This has devastated my daughter-in-law and my grandchildren,” she said.

Mzimvubu, who was also a pastor, was due to retire in July.

His memorial service was held in Mthatha on Wednesday, with his widow, Buyiswa, too grief-stricken to speak to the media.

The couple’s eldest son, Siviwe, said the family had hoped arrests would be made before the funeral.

“We still hope that by the time of my father’s burial on Saturday there will be a breakthrough, so we can lay him to rest knowing his killers are behind bars,” he said.

“We fear that if these people are not apprehended soon, they could harm others.”

Every week, we recover no fewer than 10 illegal firearms, but many remain in the wrong hands, as evidenced by this fatal shooting — Major-General Norman Modishana, OR Tambo district commissioner

Police said the killing highlighted the continued presence of illegal firearms in the district.

OR Tambo district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana said at least two firearms had been used in the attack.

“Every week, we recover no fewer than 10 illegal firearms, but many remain in the wrong hands, as evidenced by this fatal shooting,” he said.

He described Mzimvubu as a dedicated and seasoned investigator whose cases were often successfully prosecuted.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) condemned the killing, describing it as a calculated attack on law enforcement.

“This barbaric act represents not only an assault on an individual officer, but a declaration of war against law enforcement,” provincial deputy secretary Nokwayintombi Maqina said.

She warned that the increased targeting of police officers pointed to deeper systemic challenges, including weaknesses in intelligence and officer protection.

The Hawks said they were pursuing strong leads.

“We will definitely make an arrest soon. It is only a matter of time,” spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

Mzimvubu will be buried at Moyeni village in Libode.

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