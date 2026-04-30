Family of slain Mbana welcomes principal’s failure to get bail

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The family of murdered businesswoman Zovuyo Mbana has welcomed the denial of bail to the alleged mastermind behind her killing, saying justice is beginning to take shape.

Isaac Plaatjies, a school principal and pastor, was denied bail by the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Wednesday.

He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Magistrate Luthando Screetch said the personal circumstances raised by Plaatjies were not substantial and compelling, either individually or cumulatively, to justify his release.

Plaatjies, principal of Pefferville Primary School and pastor at Christ Ambassadors Ministries, told the court he supported his wife, a nurse at Frere Hospital, their son and his 84-year-old mother.

He said his son depended on him emotionally and that his continued detention would place financial strain on his family, including a house bond, municipal arrears and two vehicle payments.

He also said his wife had an incurable illness and needed his care.

Plaatjies argued his absence was affecting the running of the school, including salary payments and the nutrition programme, as he was responsible for authorising transactions.

He said his continued detention could lead to his dismissal, further prejudicing his family.

He said he suffered from a chronic illness requiring a strict diet which could not be maintained in custody, and described prison conditions as unhygienic.

He told the court he had no previous convictions, had co-operated with police and did not resist arrest after being detained on March 31.

State prosecutor Lerato Nqinileyo opposed bail, arguing Plaatjies had a motive to silence Mbana, who had allegedly threatened to expose their relationship and the alleged misuse of school funds to support her.

“Over time, the deceased started saying she would report you for [allegedly] stealing money at school and financing her and report the affair to your wife,” Nqinileyo said.

She described Plaatjies as “an orchestrator” who allegedly paid the co-accused to carry out the killing and warned his release would undermine justice.

The state, she said, had a strong case, including a confession allegedly made by Plaatjies, as well as cellphone and vehicle tracking evidence.

“The fact he handed himself over, that he has a fixed address and wants to be released on bail, are not exceptional circumstances,” she said.

Nqinileyo also questioned his claim that he needed to care for his wife.

“Where was this emotional support? He is not honest with this court that he wants to take care of his wife.”

She said he had been in a relationship with Mbana from 2019 until her death.

A letter from the Buffalo City education department indicated the school was functioning without Plaatjies and raised concerns about alleged maladministration affecting the nutrition programme.

Nqinileyo said the letter was “conclusive evidence of what is happening and cannot be disputed”.

She further argued that Plaatjies could interfere with witnesses or tamper with evidence if released.

In refusing bail, Screetch said releasing Plaatjies would likely undermine the proper functioning of the criminal justice system, including the bail process, and that the interests of justice did not permit his release.

He said the healthcare needs of Plaatjies’ wife and mother could be addressed at public hospitals if necessary.

What we are seeing is the unfolding of the good side of the criminal justice system at play — Quincy Pule, Mbana’s uncle

Outside court, Mbana’s uncle, Quincy Pule, said the family was satisfied with the outcome.

“This is a heinous crime and it deserves to be treated as such,” he said.

“What we are seeing is the unfolding of the good side of the criminal justice system at play.

“We are quite happy with the way things have been handled.”

Mbana was buried on April 18. Pule said the family remained traumatised by the condition of her remains.

“We buried just her ashes and a few limbs. Much as it is his right, having [allegedly] done all this, he doesn’t deserve to be out.

“He’s aspiring to be free, and yet our child was not free,” he said.

Gender-based violence activist Farida Myburgh, from Masimanyane Women’s Rights International, said the bail refusal signalled that such crimes were being taken seriously.

Plaatjies’ attorney, Henri van Breda, said they would study the judgment before deciding whether to appeal.

“The magistrate gave a well-reasoned judgment, but I need to study the judgment ... and there’s always a possibility that we might not agree with his application of the law, and we will take it from there,” he said.

Plaatjies’ co-accused, Temoso Manamela, Aviwe Jilingise and Gladys Rethabile Ramodi, abandoned their bail applications.

The case was postponed to June 3 for further investigation.

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