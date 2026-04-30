Thousands of pupils absent as scholar transport strike bites

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Premier Oscar Mabuyane receives a memorandum of grievances from scholar transport operator and representative Bulelwa Mangweni at State House in Bhisho on Wednesday.

A protest by scholar transport operators who withdrew their services over months of unpaid invoices caused widespread disruption at schools in the Buffalo City Metro on Wednesday.

At least 12,388 pupils were absent as a result of the strike, officials said, piling pressure on the Eastern Cape government to resolve the deepening crisis.

The education department said teaching and learning was severely disrupted at 107 schools, with thousands of pupils left stranded at pickup points and unable to attend classes.

Disgruntled scholar transport operators marched on the Bhisho offices of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane in a protest organised by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

The operators said they had been pushed to the brink by months — and in some cases years — of nonpayment by the provincial transport department.

It is highly disappointing that I always have to intervene when it comes to the issue of paying scholar transport operators — Oscar Mabuyane, Eastern Cape premier

Mabuyane, who accepted a memorandum of grievances from the protesters, promised to address their complaints within seven days.

“This industry is one of the business sectors that I respect the most, because not only does it help the economy, but it also supports school learners,” the premier said.

“It is highly disappointing that I always have to intervene when it comes to the issue of paying scholar transport operators.”

He said the provincial government had previously attempted to decentralise payment systems to speed up processing, with service providers required to submit monthly invoices in line with the government’s 30-day payment policy.

The operators said the system had failed, leaving many without payment for extended periods.

However, they suspended their protest to give the premier time to address their complaints, which included not having received a promised annual increase of 6%.

Santaco Eastern Cape convener Mzwandile Nkewana said the operators had continued transporting pupils without compensation, placing severe strain on their businesses.

“Our members have been pushed to the brink,” he said.

“Some have not received a single payment since the start of their contracts, yet they have continued transporting learners out of a sense of duty.

“This is no longer sustainable.”

If this issue is not urgently addressed, we risk a situation where children are left stranded and unable to attend school — Mzwandile Nkewana, Santaco Eastern Cape convener

Nkewana warned that the debacle was now directly affecting pupils’ access to education.

“Thousands of learners depend entirely on scholar transport to access education.

“If this issue is not urgently addressed, we risk a situation where children are left stranded and unable to attend school,” he said.

“The financial strain has led to operators losing vehicles and defaulting on loans.”

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed the scale of the disruption, saying the protest had significantly affected teaching and learning across the metro.

“The department has noted the serious impact of the scholar transport disruptions, particularly in Buffalo City, where thousands of learners were unable to attend school.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and working with district officials to stabilise operations,” Mtima said.

Head of department Sharon Maasdorp said measures were being implemented to recover lost teaching time.

“We are working with the BCM district to ensure the lost time is recovered for all affected grades.

“Circuit managers will oversee the implementation of catch-up plans across schools,” Maasdorp said.

She said primary schools had been hit particularly hard by the protest, though high schools had also reported significant disruption.

In some cases, only a handful of pupils were able to attend classes after making alternative transport arrangements.

The disruption also affected some teachers who rely on public transport, with several reporting late for duty.

The crisis has exposed long-standing structural pressures within the scholar transport system, including funding shortfalls and administrative failures.

Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha said 115,379 pupils were being transported to and from school in six districts.

However, education department data shows that 159,361 pupils in the province qualify for the service — leaving nearly 44,000 without access.

Nqatha said transporting the current beneficiaries would cost about R1.204bn in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Hundreds of millions more would be required to accommodate the additional pupils in line with an order of the Makhanda high court.

This would push the total required budget well beyond the current allocation, placing further strain on an already stretched system.

Nqatha confirmed that tens of millions of rand in outstanding invoices remained unpaid, contributing directly to the withdrawal of services by operators.

There are 2,371 registered scholar transport operators in the province, many of whom have halted services due to nonpayment.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said officials had been deployed across all districts to accelerate payment of outstanding invoices and stabilise the system.

“The department is working around the clock to ensure that all legitimate scholar transport operator claims are processed and paid,” Binqose said.

“Our priority is to ensure operators return to the roads so that learners can be transported.”

Political parties said the crisis reflected a broader failure of governance.

The EFF warned that the ongoing disruptions were undermining pupils’ constitutional right to basic education.

“Government’s failure to honour its financial obligations is directly compromising learners’ access to education,” EFF MPL Zilindile Vena said.

DA MPL Horatio Hendricks called for urgent intervention, warning that the system was at risk of collapse if funding and payment issues were not addressed.

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