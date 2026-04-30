Two killed, 19 injured as full taxi and vehicle collide and burn near Mthatha

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A case of culpable homicide will be opened after a deadly crash occurred on the N2 near Mthatha on Thursday.

Two people died and 19 were injured when a minibus taxi and a Toyota LDV collided head-on and caught fire on the N2 outside Mthatha, on the way to Qumbu, on Thursday evening.

The vehicles were travelling from opposite directions when the crash happened.

They immediately caught fire on impact.

“The minibus taxi was carrying 18 occupants travelling from Qumbu, while the Toyota LDV, with an alleged three occupants, was coming from the Mthatha direction,” transport MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.

“The two people, both men, were declared dead on the scene.

“The 19 injured occupants, who sustained various injuries, some critical, were rushed to various hospitals in Mthatha.”

Nqatha warned motorists to obey road rules and always be vigilant.

“MEC Nqatha conveys his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured passengers,” Komisa said.

“A case of culpable homicide due to reckless and negligent driving will be opened at the Libode SAPS for further investigation.”

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