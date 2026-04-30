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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry continues

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system continues in Pretoria on Thursday.

Tshukudu Malatji, the suspended director for asset protection at the Tshwane metro police department, is returning to the stand to testify regarding alleged tender manipulation involving a multimillion-rand security contract.

The commission was established in July 2025 after allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of widespread corruption and collusion between politicians, senior police and elements of the judiciary. It is chaired by retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently extended the commission’s deadline due to the high volume of witnesses still to appear. The second interim report is due by May 29 and the final report by August 31.

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