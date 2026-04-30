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WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa meets leaders from all three spheres of government

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President Cyril Ramaphosa is convening the Extended Presidential Co-ordinating Council meeting at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng, on Thursday.

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