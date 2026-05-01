Cape Town metro’s extra charges on homeowners declared unlawful

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A full bench of the high court ruled on Thursday that the City of Cape Town's entitlement to charge for services based on property value bands is unlawful and invalid. Stock photo.

The City of Cape Town has been ordered to remove the extra charges it imposed on homeowners in its 2025/2026 budget.

These are for cleaning, water and sewerage, and are calculated based on property bands determined by the city. They are on top of other municipal charges and are not based on consumption.

A full bench of the high court, led by judge president Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, ruled on Thursday that the municipality’s entitlement to charge for services based on property value bands is unlawful and invalid.

Finding they are inconsistent with the constitution, national legislation and the city’s tariff by-law, the court ordered the charges to be set aside with effect from June 30.

“The power of a municipality to levy the charges as fees for services is not unconstrained or unlimited, but subject to the powers lawfully conferred by the constitution and legislation on it,” according to the court.

The charges for city-wide cleaning, water and sewerage do not accord with the Systems Act which states that they are consumption-based, with users billed according to the extent of their use of the services in question.

The suggestion by the city that the Water Services Act exists outside the scope of the suite of local government legislation as conceptualised by chapter 7 of the constitution lacks merit and cannot be sustained when the powers of local government are subject to all law — Western Cape High Court

“Instead, the charges are fixed amounts determined from a schedule of property value bands created by the city, in respect of which VAT is levied. Users of services are therefore not treated equitably in the application of the charges in that services are not generally paid be in proportion to their use of that service.”

In addition, the charges deviate from the city’s Water Services Development Plan, developed in accordance with the Water Services Act, which does not provide for water tariffs determined on the basis of property value and requires both fixed and volume-based charges to be reflective of cost.

The charges are also contrary to the regulations, which do not permit differentiation on the basis of property value.

“The suggestion by the city that the Water Services Act exists outside the scope of the suite of local government legislation as conceptualised by chapter 7 of the constitution lacks merit and cannot be sustained when the powers of local government are subject to all law.”

The court also ruled: “The city-wide cleaning charge, in addition to failing to comply with the Systems Act, also stands in contrast to and does not comply with chapter 4 of the tariff policy, which provides that city-wide cleaning is embedded in the ‘polluter pays’ principle. This is so because the charge is directed at funding city-wide services and is not measured on the basis of individual usage or payment by an individual polluter.

“Having regard to the tariff policy, we find that the city-wide cleaning charge does not comply with the definition of a fixed basic charge in chapter 2 of such policy, which is defined as a ‘charge/fee recurring on a monthly basis as payment to the right of service provision/access to the network’ ...

We find that the city’s imposition of the charges has resulted in it unlawfully assuming a power not granted to it by the constitution or legislation. The exercise of this power and the imposition of the charges are consequently unlawful and invalid — Western Cape High Court

“For all of these reasons, we find the imposition of the three charges to be unlawful and invalid in that they do not amount to a lawful charge for a service provided in terms of sections 74 of the Systems Act.

“In addition, the charges imposed in respect of water and sewerage deviate from the city’s Water Services Development Plan and the city-wide cleaning charge deviates from the tariff policy.

“We find that the city’s imposition of the charges has resulted in it unlawfully assuming a power not granted to it by the constitution or legislation. The exercise of this power and the imposition of the charges are consequently unlawful and invalid.”

The court acknowledged the city’s argument that it is under a constitutional obligation to expand infrastructural development and ensure the delivery of services across the city, in order to progressively improve the socio-economic conditions of all its residents.

“We are, however, not persuaded that funding structures permitted by existing legislation, which allow for charges to be levied against ratepayers on the basis of the extent of services consumed, impede the city from fulfilling its constitutional obligations.”

The case was brought to court by the South African Property Owners’ Association and was joined by various other parties.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the metro “will analyse the judgment and consider its options for appeal”.

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