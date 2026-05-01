Doek on Fleek event to allow men for first time

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Doek on Fleek, established in 2016 as a women-only event, will host its first mixed-gender Maskandi Fest Mother’s Day picnic at Jan Smuts Stadium on Saturday.

Doek on Fleek, the women-focused event platform established in 2016, will host its first mixed-gender Maskandi Fest Mother’s Day picnic at the Jan Smuts Stadium on Saturday.

Held under the theme “I Am African”, the event invites attendees to celebrate cultural identity through colourful traditional dress.

Founder Nomthandazo Mavata said the concept was originally created to address a lack of large-scale events designed specifically for women.

“There weren’t events that catered to women, especially on a big scale,” she said.

“We created a space where women can feel safe, be themselves and enjoy without pressure.”

Since its inception, Doek on Fleek has grown into a travelling event brand, hosting celebrations across SA and abroad, with each edition built around a distinct theme.

While rooted in entertainment, the gatherings have evolved to include elements of reflection, motivation and community support.

“It’s not just a party; there are elements of prayer and there are talks and motivation,” Mavata said.

“We also invite women who sell products to come and trade, and we encourage others to support them.”

We’ve had women asking if they can bring their partners, especially for something like Mother’s Day

This year marks the platform’s 10th anniversary, prompting a shift in approach.

“We usually centre the event around themes like colour or style,” she said.

“But because we are celebrating 10 years, we wanted to do something that feels like a shift, even if it’s just for this one edition.”

The result is a Mother’s Day-themed Maskandi festival — and, for the first time, an event where men are allowed to attend.

“We’ve had women asking if they can bring their partners, especially for something like Mother’s Day,” Mavata said.

“So we decided to create an edition where men are allowed.

“It’s not changing Doek on Fleek as a whole, but it’s opening this particular event.”

She said the decision to centre the event around Maskandi music reflected changing audience dynamics.

“There’s a clear shift in who is attending Maskandi events, and a lot of women are showing up, and they connect with the music in a different way now,” she said.

“The lyrics speak to everyday experiences and that’s something people relate to.”

Mavata said increased visibility for artists has helped broaden the genre’s appeal.

“There’s more visibility now and people are paying attention,” she said.

The event will take the form of a daytime picnic, running from 10am to 8pm, with main performances scheduled between 11am and 3pm.

The lineup includes Khuzani, Umafikizolo, Menzi and Inkosi Yamagcokama.

Tickets range from R150 to R500 and are available online and at major retail outlets.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic setups, including food, drinks and seating, though vendors will also be available on site.

“We’re asking people to dress in a way that reflects who they are; that could be traditional wear, beads or anything that connects to their identity,” Mavata said.

The event is open to both men and women, but restricted to those aged 16 and older.

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