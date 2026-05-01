Qonce SPCA in desperate need of funds for operational duties

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Qonce’s SPCA has issued an urgent plea for public support as it faces a severe financial crisis, with only R2,000 left in its bank account while operational demands continue to rise.

The organisation warned that its ability to continue providing essential animal welfare services was under serious threat.

The SPCA serves a wide rural area beyond Qonce, including KwaMaqoma (previously Fort Beaufort), Hogsback, Dikeni, Peddie and Keiskammahoek, many of which lack formal animal welfare services.

This has left the SPCA as the only line of defence for vulnerable animals in these communities.

We cannot close; we are the only SPCA in the area. We cannot let the animals down — Annette Rademeyer, SPCA chair

SPCA chair Annette Rademeyer said the organisation often operated in areas where no alternative support existed.

“We are working in communities where there is simply no-one else to call,” she said. “Turning our backs is not an option when animals are suffering.

“We cannot close; we are the only SPCA in the area. We cannot let the animals down.

“I don’t care what I have to do, but we have to be able raise funds, difficult as it is.”

Despite its limited resources, the SPCA continues to carry out critical work, including rescuing abused and neglected animals, responding to emergencies, conducting inspections and pursuing cruelty cases.

It also ensures access to basic care for both domestic and farm animals across the region.

However, the financial strain has reached a tipping point.

The organisation urgently needs funding to purchase animal food, cover fuel costs for rescues and inspections, pay staff wages and meet statutory obligations.

The organisation has about 40 dogs, 22 cats, 50 chickens and 20 donkeys, horses and sheep under its care.

The SPCA has attributed the crisis, in part, to a shrinking donor base and mounting economic pressures, even as demand for its services continues to grow.

“We’ve got to buy dog food, we’ve got to buy cat food, blankets, and winter’s coming,” Rademeyer said. “It’s extremely cold in Qonce.”

She said one load of dog food cost about R12,600 and a load of fodder, made up of hay and grains, was about R6,500.

“We cook for the dogs when [we] get meat donations, but currently our fridges are empty.

“So now we’re relying on tinned food which will only last for the weekend.”

An emotional Rademeyer said she was not asking for money to pay the staff, but to buy food for the animals.

“I have been involved with the SPCA for 30 years and we have never ever been in such a bad financial position.

“I don’t know if it’s because of the economy and people have less disposable income.”

Rademeyer appealed to the community, businesses and community stakeholders to assist in sustaining the organisation’s work.

“Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us keep going,” she said.

“This is not just about keeping our doors open — it is about ensuring that animals in some of the most underserved areas are not left without help.

“Roughly, we need at least R65,000 to buy essentials for the animals and maintain the shelters.

“We do not have a vet in Qonce, so people bring their pets to us, and now we are running out.”

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