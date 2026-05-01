RDP housing allocations spark anger in Eastern Cape town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Umzimvubu municipality ANC ward councillor Mphakamisi Kiviet has accused the municipality of unlawfully allocating about 350 RDP units.

A disgruntled ANC ward councillor has accused the Umzimvubu Local Municipality of “hijacking” a project to build 500 RDP houses in his ward in EmaXesibeni (Mount Ayliff).

Instead, Mphakamisi Kiviet claimed, municipal bosses allocated about 350 of the planned RDP units to two municipal wards in nearby KwaBhaca (Mount Frere) without consulting him or the people of his ward.

But the ANC-controlled municipality, under which the two Eastern Cape towns fall, has rejected his version of events, saying the project is being implemented in phases.

Kiviet, who was sworn in as a councillor after the 2021 local government elections, said he had applied for the housing project four years ago because of the urgent need for RDP homes in his ward.

“When I got into office, I personally applied for a housing project for my ward — Ward 1 — in 2022, since it [did] not have any RDP houses since 1994.

“A project to build 500 units was approved by the Eastern Cape department of human settlements in 2023.

“The houses were meant for beneficiaries in Brook’s Nek and Pepeni villages in EmaXesibeni.

“To the shock of the Ward 1 community, we [later] discovered the project had been divided and some of the units allocated to wards that never applied for them, like wards 15, 16 and 25.”

He said only 150 units were now earmarked for the two villages in his ward, while the rest had been redirected elsewhere without consultation.

Kiviet further alleged the project was being implemented in a misleading manner, with records reflecting that all 500 units were being built in Ward 1.

He said though about 20 of the RDP homes were now being constructed in other wards, not a single house had been built in either Brook’s Nek or Pepeni.

“I have tried to get answers from the department.

“I even physically went to the head office in KuGompo City and wrote letters to the office of the MEC and HOD but have been ignored.”

The issue of the RDP units being allocated to people who had not even applied for them raises serious concerns about governance, accountability and the proper implementation of this project

The Dispatch has seen correspondence from Kiviet requesting a meeting with human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi in 2025.

“On September 27 I wrote an email requesting a meeting with the MEC,” Kiviet said in follow-up correspondence dated November 3.

“I was told that we cannot have a meeting in September and I accepted that.

“Now we are approaching November and I have not received any date.

“I so wish you could also feel the urgency of this matter.”

In a later letter, dated March 8, he raised concerns about governance and delays in the project.

“The issue of the RDP units being allocated to people who had not even applied for them raises serious concerns about governance, accountability and the proper implementation of this project.”

He also highlighted delays in finalising the contractor’s contract.

“My concern is that this rectification process has now taken approximately five months, which appears unusually long for what should normally be a standard administrative correction.”

The department had initially allocated more than R104m for the construction of 500 units in Brook’s Nek and Pepeni.

After the revised allocation, more than R31m was expected to be spent on 150 units in the two villages.

Kiviet insisted this had been done without a council resolution and called for an investigation into why construction had not started in Ward 1.

Umzimvubu municipal manager Tobela Nota confirmed the project but said it would be undertaken in phases.

Phase 1 included the construction of 150 units over 36 months, and a contractor had already been taken to the site.

Phase 2 involved 250 units to be advertised for procurement, while Phase 3 would include the remaining 100 units.

Nota confirmed there had been no council resolution on the move to divert some of the units to other wards but did not respond to questions about whether houses were being built in wards that had not applied for them.

Lusithi’s spokesperson, Siyabonga Mdodi, confirmed that the department had received a complaint from Kiviet after a community protest.

He said the department had engaged with the municipality, Ward 1 community members and Kiviet, and that financial constraints had necessitated a phased approach in implementing the project

Mdodi said Ward 1 had initially been allocated 150 units as part of a broader 500-unit project covering several wards, including wards 15, 16 and 25, but that allocation had since increased.

“We can confirm that the community has accepted the revised proposal, including the increased allocation of 250 units for Ward 1.”

He said construction of the first 150 units began on April 1, with the remaining 100 units in Ward 1 scheduled for the 2027/2028 financial year.

Units in other wards would be built in multiple phases.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch