Youth urged to be activists for justice at Aggett memorial lecture

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Neil Aggett Award recipient Caitlin Steymann with Wits VC Prof Zeblon Zenzele Vilakazi at the Neil Aggett memorial lecture at Kingswood College in Makhanda on Thursday.

University of the Witwatersrand vice-chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on Thursday urged young people to be activists for change and justice.

Speaking at the annual Neil Aggett memorial lecture at Kingswood College in Makhanda, Vilakazi said courage such as that displayed by Aggett was seldom dramatic or confined to a moment of crisis.

“Courage is often inconvenient and unsafe. It is found in decisions that may seem ordinary.”

Aggett, who attended Kingswood College between 1964 and 1970, was a medical doctor, anti-apartheid activist and trade union organiser, who was killed in 1982 by members of the security branch while being held in detention without trial at the notorious John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg.

Vilakazi described Aggett as a giant.

While the youth of today might not be asked to make the choices Aggett made, they could still choose to be activists, particularly for those who did not share the privileges they enjoyed.

“Do your part. Make the right choices. The context is different [to Aggett’s time].

“But the need for moral clarity, discipline and integrity has not diminished.

“The legacy of Neil Aggett reminds us that choices we make individually … shape the world we live in and determine if we move closer to justice or further away from it.”

Kingswood matric pupil Caitlin Steymann was given the 2026 annual Neil Aggett Award, which is awarded to a pupil who exemplifies the values of courage, service and moral leadership.

The school said Steymann had made a profound impact on Kingswood College and the wider community through her exceptional commitment to service

Following the devastating fire that destroyed the Meals After School initiative in Makhanda, she was instrumental in mobilising support, raising funds and co-ordinating efforts to ensure that vulnerable children continued to receive meals.

She had also consistently demonstrated the ability to organise, sustain and grow community projects, and approached her work with both compassion and a deep sense of responsibility.

“She understands that meaningful engagement is rooted in dignity, connection and shared humanity,” the school said.

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