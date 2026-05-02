EC woman allegedly killed by estranged husband ‘after opening maintenance case’

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Tembisa Ntonga was stabbed to death at her in-laws’ homestead.

A 42-year-old Eastern Cape mother was allegedly killed by her estranged husband after she sought child maintenance, police confirmed on Saturday.

Tembisa Ntonga was stabbed to death at her in-laws’ homestead in Jekezi village, Xilinxa, near Ngqamakhwe on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said Ntonga was found with a stab wound to her upper body.

“It is believed that she was attacked by her estranged husband, who fled the scene,” Gantana said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the man.

“Police are following all leads and his arrest is imminent,” Gantana said.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said Ntonga was allegedly killed after opening a maintenance case, expressing concern that seeking legal help may have led to the attack.

“It is unacceptable that pursuing child maintenance could end in such a horrific outcome,” Fanta said.

“The loss of this woman’s life reminds us of the challenges faced by women seeking justice and protection.”

Fanta said arrests alone would not address violence against women.

“We must create an environment where women can pursue their rights without fear of retribution,” she said.

“Government is committed to strengthening support for victims through shelters, counselling and legal aid.”

She urged communities to speak out against violence and promote gender equality.

“We must foster a culture of respect and accountability where violence is not tolerated,” Fanta said.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola, director of Khula Community Development Project, condemned the killing.

“Mothers should not have to remind fathers of their responsibilities.

“Fathers must care for the children they bring into the world,” Majola said.

He called for courts to deal harshly with fathers who abandon children.

“If courts are lenient, mothers will fear approaching them for maintenance and children will suffer,” Majola said.

“A strong precedent must be set.”

Majola said gender-based violence remained critical in rural and urban areas.

“It is high time we work with law enforcement to eliminate this rot from society,” he said.

Police appealed to anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward.

The investigation continues.

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