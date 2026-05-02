US withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany, US officials say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Pentagon said the withdrawal was expected to be completed over the next six to 12 months. Stock photo

The US is withdrawing 5,000 troops from Nato ally Germany, the Pentagon announced on Friday as a rift over the Iran war widens between President Donald Trump and Europe.

Trump had threatened a drawdown in forces earlier this week after sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday the Iranians were humiliating the US in talks to end the two-month-old war and he did not see what exit strategy Washington was pursuing.

A senior Pentagon official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said recent German rhetoric had been “inappropriate and unhelpful”.

“The president is rightly reacting to these counterproductive remarks,” the official said.

The Pentagon said the withdrawal was expected to be completed over the next six to 12 months. Germany is home to about 35,000 active-duty US military personnel, more than anywhere else in Europe.

The official said the drawdown would bring US troop levels in Europe back to roughly pre-2022 levels, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a buildup by then-president Joe Biden.

The official also cast the decision in terms of the Trump administration’s push for Europe to become the main security provider on the continent. But it is nonetheless another potent reminder of Trump’s willingness to respond to perceived disloyalty by allies.

Reuters exclusively reported last week an internal Pentagon email that outlined options to punish Nato allies that Washington believes failed to ​support US operations in the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from Nato and reviewing the US position on Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands.

Clashes with Europeans

It is unclear if more withdrawals from Europe will follow. On Thursday, Trump said “probably” when asked whether he would consider pulling US troops out of ​Italy and Spain.

Last month, he threatened to impose a full US trade embargo ​on Spain, where the Socialist leadership said it would not allow its bases or airspace to be used to attack Iran. The US has two important military bases in Spain: Naval Station Rota ‌and Morón Air ⁠Base.

Trump has also clashed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over the Iran war and Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo. The US president said in April that Meloni, once a strong Trump supporter, lacked courage and had let Washington down.

Trump has chastised Nato allies, too, for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway, a chokepoint for global oil shipments, has remained virtually shut during the Iran conflict, causing market turmoil and unprecedented disruption in energy supplies.

“The president has been very clear about his frustrations about our allies’ rhetoric and failure to provide support for US operations that benefit them,” the senior Pentagon official said.

German ties fray

Merz has said Germans and Europeans were not consulted before the US and Israel started attacking Iran on February 28, and he had conveyed his scepticism about the conflict directly to Trump afterwards.

Trump has long wanted to reduce the US troop presence in Germany. He pushed for a reduction of about 12,000 troops at the end of his first term, but that cut was never enacted. Trump lost the election, and Biden reversed the plan.

Trump’s Wednesday announcement that he was reviewing US troop levels in Germany surprised German military officials who spoke to Reuters, citing what they called constructive meetings at the Pentagon earlier in the day.

They argue that Germany has done more than other allies to support the US war in Iran, including allowing the use of bases and giving permission for overflights. Germany is also home to a huge military hospital in Landstuhl.

Earlier this week, the German government approved key targets for its 2027 budget, including a strong commitment to ⁠increase defence spending.

Imran Bayoumi, a former Pentagon official, said that while the cuts in Germany were not as drastic as they might have been, they nonetheless risked further dividing the US and Europe.

“European leaders will probably push more to bolster their defence spending, viewing Washington as increasingly unreliable and untrustworthy,” said Bayoumi, now with the Atlantic Council.

As part of Trump’s withdrawal decision, a brigade combat team now in Germany will be pulled out of the country, and a long-range fires battalion that the Biden administration had planned to begin deploying to Germany later this year will no longer deploy, the official said.

Reuters