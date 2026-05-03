DNA to determine if crocodile victim is missing Mpumalanga businessman

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Police in Mpumalanga say DNA tests will be conducted to confirm whether human remains found inside a crocodile in the Komati River belong to a missing businessman who disappeared more than a week ago.

The remains were discovered during a joint operation involving the SAPS search and rescue unit, NatJoints, SANParks, emergency medical services, Securecon and the port management committee in Komatipoort.

According to police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo, the discovery followed an intensive week-long search for the businessman.

“The DNA [tests] will be conducted to establish if the human remains are those of a businessman who was reported missing after his Ford Ranger was found trapped at a low-lying bridge in the Komati River, Komatipoort,” said Masondo.

“The team identified a crocodile in the river, which was suspected to have carried out the attack on a missing person.”

Police said authorities obtained permission to euthanise the animal before carrying out further investigations.

“It was then that the human remains were found and retrieved from the crocodile,” said Masondo.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi praised the search teams for their dedication and bravery during the operation.

“I give honour to the dedicated team that has put their lives in danger to find the missing person. I know it was not easy, but they did not give up, even when they were faced with a dangerous situation.”

TimesLIVE