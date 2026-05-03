Prominent crime fighter shot dead in KuGompo City

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Zola Titi, right, was shot dead in Duncan Village on Saturday. He is pictured here with CPF provincial secretary Ludumo Salman.

A popular crime fighter was shot dead in KuGompo City on Saturday afternoon.

Zola “Ta Zet” Titi, 59, was in his tuck shop in Duncan Village with his partner when a gunman opened fire.

Police confirmed they are investigating a murder case after the fatal shooting.

“It is alleged that on Saturday at about 2.45pm, a 59-year-old male was inside his tuck shop with his girlfriend when an unknown male suspect peered into the shop and then left,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.

“A few minutes later, the same suspect returned and began shooting at the victim before walking down the street.

“The 59-year-old victim fell to the ground.

“His girlfriend arranged for a private vehicle to transport him to Empilweni Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead by a doctor.

“The deceased sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. A murder case has been opened, and the investigation is ongoing,” Gantana said.

“No arrests have been made at this time.”

CPF provincial secretary Ludumo Salman told the Dispatch he was with Titi before the shooting.

“On Saturday afternoon, we were assisting police to track a suspect who robbed a security guard of his service pistol,” Salman said.

“We were gathering in the afternoon with the SAPS crime prevention team.

“After 2pm, I got a call that Zola Titi, alias Zet, had been shot.

“I was not far from him; I quickly got there. We then rushed him to hospital with the first taxi on sight, and I followed it.

“Empilweni staff asked us to proceed to Frere Hospital as they did not have a trauma unit, which was quite a shocker on its own.

“I then came back to check for his pulse, which was no longer there. I told the sister as I closed his eyes.”

Salman paid tribute to the fallen crime fighter.

“Zet was quite a prominent crime fighter in Buffalo City Metro, not only in Duncan Village.

“We have lost a soldier.”

After Salman took to social media to mourn Titi’s passing on Saturday, many social media users expressed their sadness.

They said Titi was their beacon of hope in the community and described him as a hero and community builder.

“My children are crying, saying it can’t be Ta Zet because he literally raised them,” commented one social media user.

“In my area, when he showed up, everyone knew that this man brings hope to the community.”

Another user described a close shave while the car they were travelling in drove past the scene.

“Gunshots rang out, and our driver became disoriented, and we had to take cover inside the car.”

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