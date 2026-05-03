News

Sassa, Postbank clash over ‘fees debt’

Social security agency says long-standing contract between entities is unfair due to payment of service charges

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

Postbank says Friday's ruling which threw out its agreement with Sassa could affect three-million social grant recipients who use its banking services.
The South African Social Security Agency and Postbank are embroiled in a tense dispute over the cancellation of a long-standing agreement that made Postbank Sassa’s primary disburser of grants. (Modiegi Mashamaite (Edit))

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank are embroiled in a tense dispute over the cancellation of a long-standing agreement that made Postbank Sassa’s primary disburser of grants.

This comes after Postbank last week threatened Sassa with a lawyers’ letter over an outstanding R116m debt Sassa owes it, which the agency refuses to pay.

Sassa has cited concerns raised by the auditor-general (AG) over the legal standing of the agreement. It has also questioned the legality of a special dispensation given to Postbank to disburse Sassa grants, given that the same opportunity has not been granted to other major banks.

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