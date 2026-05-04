39 Eastern Cape pupils rushed to hospital in food poisoning scare

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Health officials have taken samples of pap and long-life milk for testing.

Education and health authorities in the Eastern Cape are awaiting lab results after 39 pupils were rushed to hospital with suspected food poisoning.

The incident, which affected pupils from the Ekuphumleni Matric Revision Centre in Whittlesea, occurred on Sunday evening.

The pupils fell ill after eating supper at about 6pm.

“They vomited and had diarrhoea after eating pap and long-life milk,” Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said.

Of the 39 pupils taken to hospital, 37 were discharged the same night and two were admitted, according to the department.

“One was monitored for piles while the other had a stomach bug,” Mtima said.

Both were discharged by noon on Monday.

Health officials have taken samples of the food for testing.

The pupils are among 194 matric candidates attending the Learner Attainment Improvement Strategy revision programme at Ekuphumleni High School.

The centre is one of seven Komani Circuit revision camps held across the Chris Hani East district from Thursday to Sunday.

“These centres boost performance for Level 1 and 2 learners ahead of midyear exams,” Mtima said.

The 194 pupils are from Ekuphumleni, Funda, Zolani, Nompumelelo and Zamokuhle high schools.

“The health and education departments are monitoring the pupils while awaiting lab results,” he said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch