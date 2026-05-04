Anger at sorry state of strong-performing school in Dutywa

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Residents are bitter about the shocking condition of Vulingcobo Senior Secondary School in Chizele village outside Dutywa.

One of the best performing schools in the Eastern Cape, Vulingcobo Senior Secondary school in Chizele village outside Dutywa, is in a state of disrepair.

Teachers and pupils, past and present, parents and the school governing body described the situation as a human rights issue that needed urgent attention.

Pictures seen by the Dispatch show overcrowded classrooms and a staff room in old, prefabricated structures which have broken windows and doors, holes in the floor and on the roof and old furniture.

Exposed live electrical cables pose extra danger. The only decent structures are the school’s ablution facilities.

At the beginning of each term, pupils start by cleaning out the animal droppings before sitting at their desks.

The school is in a secluded area, in the middle of the village’s ploughing fields that are not in use.

There is no road for cars to the school, which has only eight classrooms to accommodate 1,257 pupils.

The school, which was started in 1986, is the only high school in the area.

It accommodates pupils from 17 feeder schools.

In 2025, its pupils achieved an 84% matric pass rate.

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the school was scheduled to be rebuilt in the 2026/2027 financial year with a budget of R6.9m.

Though the community welcomes the news, they say they will hold back their excitement until the school is built.

School governing body member Nosiyakha Mayile said the school building was not fit for human habitation.

“It is a disaster waiting to happen,” she said.

“When it is summer, it gets extremely hot and in winter it is so cold.

“When it rains, pupils must move their desks to avoid leaks. There are even holes in the floor,” she said.

“As a community, we want the department to build us a new school.

“We want a well-developed school like every other school.

“Even animal shelters are better than what we call a school.”

Parent Nonzukiso Mfihlo expressed frustration at how long it was taking to have the school built.

She said her children attended the school because there was no other school nearby.

Child activist Petros Majola of Khula Community Development Project said government red tape could put people’s lives in danger.

“Long and boring processes put our children and communities at a disadvantage.

“Something that should take a year to finalise ends up taking a much longer time to implement,” he said.

He said the building was a hazard and posed a danger to children.

“We call on the department of education to speed up the process of building or renovating the infrastructure.

“If it is impossible to do so, the school must be temporarily closed and learners taken to other schools.”

One day, the whole structure will just collapse on top of everyone inside

Former pupil Masilinde Siyandiba said he was in grade 10 when he arrived at the school in 2010.

He said even during his time there, they all had hopes that the school would be rebuilt.

“We attended Vulingcobo with the word that the school would be rebuilt.

“That does not sit well with us because we had hoped while we were still learners that the school would be rebuilt,” he said.

Siyandiba has vivid memories of being exposed to harsh weather while trying to study.

Teachers, too are not spared from difficulties.

A teacher, who did not want to be named, said it was not only pupils who were in danger, but anyone who set foot there.

“One day, the whole structure will just collapse on top of everyone inside.”

The teacher said teaching was disrupted on rainy days as they could not go to school at all or left earlier if it started raining.

Mtima said the needs of the school were identified in 2015 and the project was allocated to the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

“It is one of the 16 historical projects under realignment which could not be implemented due to budget constraints.

“Time lapsed and the projects were withdrawn by the department of education in August 2023,” he said.

He said the project was reallocated to DBSA in September 2023 with the scope of a new school.

“The school has a new site that has been verified by property management,” he said.

Mtima said a tender was being advertised.

“DBSA was busy with evaluation processes in November and is awaiting approval to start,” he said.

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