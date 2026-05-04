Death toll of horror Kariega crash rises to eight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The mangled minibus taxi involved in the fatal accident in Kariega

The death toll of the horror crash between an Algoa Bus and a minibus taxi in Kariega on Monday morning has risen to eight.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said a case of culpable homicide had been opened for investigation.

The accident occurred at about 5.30am on Mel Brooks Avenue, Kariega.

“It is alleged an Algoa bus was travelling along Mel Brooks Avenue from town towards KwaNobuhle.

“The bus had no passengers on board at the time of the incident.

“A white Toyota Quantum taxi was travelling in the opposite direction from KwaNobuhle towards town, transporting passengers,” Gantana said.

“It is further alleged that the driver of the Toyota Quantum made a sudden U-turn in front of the oncoming bus in an attempt to enter the driveway of the Dana Spicer factory.

“The bus subsequently collided with the taxi in the roadway.”

She said the bus driver escaped unharmed.

“Tragically, eight passengers lost their lives.

“Six were declared deceased at the scene. A seventh victim died at a public hospital and an eighth victim died at a private hospital.

“The deceased comprise two females and six males, all between 20 and 40 years old.

“Several other passengers sustained injuries.

“The driver of the Toyota Quantum was also injured and has been transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“Injured passengers have been admitted to nearby medical facilities for further care.”

She said the names of the deceased would be released once the next-of-kin notification process had been completed.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald