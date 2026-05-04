Eastern Cape braces for heavy downpours, flooding

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The weather service upgraded its early warnings on Monday to an orange level 6 for heavy downpours and flooding all along the Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior. Stock photo.

Rain, snow, cut-off low — it’s all systems go for a major winter thrashing of SA this week.

The Eastern Cape is set to bear the brunt of “undercutting” as a cut-off low pressure storm passes over slowly, according to the SA Weather Service.

Widespread flooding is expected.

The weather service upgraded its early warnings on Monday to an orange level 6 for heavy downpours and flooding all along the Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior.

From Tuesday to Thursday, a mid-latitude cyclone will tear off from Monday’s cold front and start to gyre slowly from the southwest, over the Eastern Cape coast and then do an extraordinary circle back, slamming into Gqeberha and the Garden Route before returning to KuGompo City and the Wild Coast.

The storm is expected to peak on Wednesday.

The weather service said rainfall could be as high as 300mm in some parts, especially along the southeastern coastline.

The “sting in the scorpion’s tail” will generate 5m swells, gales out to sea, widespread flooding and deep snow.

Roads would be flooded and communities isolated. There could be loss of life, the weather service warned.

The public was urged not to cross flooded bridges and swollen streams, and to fasten or lash down loose items.

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