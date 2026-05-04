Eastern Cape creatives shine on global stage at prestigious Florence crafts fair

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Eastern Cape creative enterprises exhibiting in Italy alongside 500 global artisans at the Mostra Internazionale dell’Artigianato (MIDA) in Florence at the weekend.

Creatives from the Eastern Cape were among 500 artisans from around the world who took part in a prestigious international crafts fair in Florence, Italy.

The group participated in the Mostra Internazionale dell’Artigianato (MIDA), which ran from April 25 to May 3, showcasing high-quality Italian and international artisan work, including jewellery, textiles and fashion.

Ten creatives from the province were selected for the event, which marked its 90th edition.

Participating brands included Bau Instyle and iRhali from Komani; La Mohair, Soyama Trading and NC Upholsters from Gqeberha; and Infix Creations, Ozzys Eco Décor, Zazi Clothing, Castellano Beltrame and Leafline from KuGompo City.

The showcase was led by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), which facilitated the creatives’ participation.

ECDC trade promotion specialist Linda Lubengu said the event had been important in forging trade connections between SA and Italy, while giving creatives exposure to global markets.

“The presence of these companies underscores a commitment to elevating Eastern Cape talent, unlocking global market opportunities, and forging powerful trade connections between SA and Italy,” Lubengu said.

“These companies were connected with their international peers and learned what it takes to compete on a global scale.

“The objective was for them to connect with buyers and potential customers so they can take advantage of opportunities presented by the export market.

“We want to take Eastern Cape global, while supporting their global competitiveness and sustainability.”

For us, this is not just about presence, but about positioning — placing African luxury within global trade spaces, building strategic relationships, and opening long-term opportunities

iRhali founder and designer Zipho Rapiya said the experience marked a significant step for her brand.

She said her work aimed to showcase SA’s vibrant culture while drawing inspiration from other countries.

“Our participation is a testament to the creativity, craftsmanship and exclusivity of Irhali, and the vibrant culture of South Africa.

“We are excited to share our unique voice with the world, and learning from different cultures we could draw inspiration from.

“We are hoping to leave Florence having established long-term business partnerships which will allow us to take our brand global,” she said.

Rapiya said it had been her first time showcasing in Europe.

“I showcased in a Swahili Fashion Week a couple of years ago and I did Lesotho Fashion Week, but I’ve never been to a European show.

“This is quite big for my company, I’ve received quite a few responses and reactions.

“Now I know what people like from my brand.

“I know what they are drawn towards … I think a lot of Europeans love the recycling part of things, which works a lot.”

Bau Instyle founder Luyolo Dlikilili said the event had given his brand an opportunity to test its appeal beyond local markets.

“We are deeply encouraged by the exceptional response to our exhibition stand, the significant growth in our international social media following, and the substantial order volumes we have received from new markets,” he said.

Zazi Clothing founder Onwaba Mleve said the event had been about more than visibility.

“For us, this is not just about presence, but about positioning — placing African luxury within global trade spaces, building strategic relationships, and opening long-term opportunities,” she said.

“The experience has been powerful.

“There is a strong appreciation for the authenticity, detail, and story behind our work.

“It has also reinforced the global demand for African design when it is presented with quality and intention.

“While we have engaged international platforms before, including New York and Dubai, each experience at this level continues to elevate our brand and strengthen our global footprint.

“We are proud to represent SA and contribute to shifting the narrative of African fashion on the world stage.”

The creatives said the event had opened new markets, nurtured talent and strengthened demand for Eastern Cape craftsmanship, from clothing to jewellery and décor.

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