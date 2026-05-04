Five killed in N10 crash as Eastern Cape road deaths hit 13 in 12 hours

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A case of culpable homicide has been opened after the fatal crash.

An overloaded vehicle overturned on the N10 between Middelburg and Nxuba on Monday evening, killing five people and injuring three.

The crash happened at about 5.45pm, provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

The vehicle was travelling from Middelburg to Nxuba in the Chris Hani District with eight people inside.

“Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle was overloaded,” Binqose said.

“It is alleged the driver lost control, resulting in the crash.”

Three men and two women were declared dead at the scene.

The driver was among those killed.

The three injured passengers were taken to Middelburg Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

National and provincial transport authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Middelburg police station.

The crash comes hours after a taxi-bus collision in Kariega killed eight people on Monday.

The two crashes bring Eastern Cape road fatalities to 13 in 12 hours.

“We are calling on motorists to prioritise safety, adhere to capacity limits and avoid reckless behaviour,” Binqose said.

“Law enforcement visibility will be intensified as we work towards preventing further loss of lives.”

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