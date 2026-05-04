Hawks freeze R800,000 RAF payout in Eastern Cape kidnapping case

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The Hawks’ priority crime specialised investigation unit and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit have frozen more than R800,000 from a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout after men allegedly posing as police kidnapped an Eastern Cape man.

According to the Hawks, four suspects are reported to have abducted the man from his Libode home on April 12 at about 10pm.

“One of the perpetrators was reportedly in full police attire and forcibly entered the premises,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“During the forced entry, the victim was allegedly restrained, blindfolded, and removed from the residence under coercive conditions. The victim was transported in a vehicle described as a Volkswagen Polo to an isolated location believed to be in the Maqanyeni [near Mthatha] forest area.”

The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and forced him to open his mobile banking app. While under duress, he allegedly authenticated transfers using biometric verification.

“Financial analysis has confirmed that an amount of more than R984,000, originating from compensation paid to the victim by the RAF, was unlawfully transferred during the incident,” Mhlakuvana said.

“Further reports revealed that the victim was kept overnight and then abandoned during the early hours of the following day.”

Hawks investigators have arrested Lubabalo Gift Mofokeng, 40, who is allegedly linked to the incident.

The investigation into the matter is still under way. “More arrests cannot be ruled out,” Mhlakuvana said.

Hawks investigators traced more than R800,000 of the misappropriated funds.

The Mthatha high court granted a preservation order on April 29.

The order prohibits the use of the funds pending finalisation of the case.

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