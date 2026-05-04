Koloni Design Hub revives Eastern Cape textile industry, empowering next generation of creatives

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Louella Frances addresses attendees at the launch event, outlining plans to develop local talent, strengthen skills training and connect emerging designers to real industry opportunities.

A new non-profit initiative is aiming to breathe life back into the Eastern Cape’s once-thriving clothing and textile industry — while opening doors for a new generation of designers and creatives.

The Koloni Design Hub, founded by industry veterans Louella Mathapelo Frances and Pumeza Mekuto, brings together decades of experience to support local manufacturing, skills development and creative enterprise.

Based at the Time Clothing factory, the hub offers participants direct exposure to a working production environment, giving them insight into both the creative and operational sides of the fashion industry.

The idea for the hub emerged in 2023, when the founders began working in Mdantsane and identified a strong but underutilised pool of talent — a mix of young creatives and former textile workers in a region where the industry has steadily declined since its peak in the late 1970s.

Driven by a shared vision, the team now aims to transfer more than 50 years of combined experience, while connecting participants to broader industry networks.

“The Eastern Cape has incredible, untapped potential. We’ve seen firsthand the level of talent that exists here, and Koloni is about creating a platform where that talent can be nurtured, developed, and connected to real economic opportunities,” said Frances.

The hub focuses on product development, quality assurance and business skills, while also helping designers prepare for entry into both local and international markets.

It also plans to work closely with institutions such as Walter Sisulu University, with discussions under way to formalise partnerships that support graduates transitioning into the industry.

“We’re working now with Walter Sisulu to do a memorandum of understanding from a vision idea to a final product.

“Our intention is to support young creatives from concept development all the way to market readiness,” Mekuto said.

The programme aims to bridge a gap between education and industry, ensuring graduates are not left without direction after completing their studies.

Participants will be guided through the full production cycle — from refining ideas and understanding costing to identifying target markets and preparing for real-world exposure.

“They’ll come up with ideas and then we will help them in product development, costing and how to market,” Mekuto said.

Our graduates are not working, they are not competent. They don’t even know how to make a pattern

A key concern raised by the founders is the lack of practical skills among many graduates entering the fashion sector.

“Our graduates are not working, they are not competent. They don’t even know how to make a pattern,” Mekuto said.

The hub aims to address this by focusing on hands-on training and industry-relevant experience, while also encouraging entrepreneurship.

“We’re going to get them well trained so that they open up their businesses,” she said.

Support will extend beyond technical training to include branding, marketing and access to funding opportunities through partners such as the Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency.

The programme is set to run for 12 months, with plans to expand its reach into the broader community.

Mekuto said accessibility was a key priority, with opportunities for local residents and aspiring entrepreneurs to access guidance through short courses and one-on-one support.

“We will engage with them and navigate through their ideas and help them to sell them,” she said.

The hub also embraces collaboration across disciplines, bringing together fashion designers and visual artists to enhance creativity and product development.

“Artists can develop the artworks for the designers and they can develop prints,” Mekuto said.

She added that many artists are already engaging with fashion informally, through customised clothing such as hoodies and T-shirts, and that the hub aims to formalise and grow these practices.

By combining technical training, creative collaboration and business support, the Koloni Design Hub represents a renewed effort to rebuild the province’s textile sector from the ground up.

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