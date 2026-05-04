Police vow to bring Mthatha cop killers to book

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Eastern Cape police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata leads the provincial SAPS management in paying their last respects to slain Madeira police station head of detectives Lt-Col Thamsanqa Mzimvubu during his funeral in Moyeni village in Libode on Saturday.

Eastern Cape police are following strong leads in their quest to arrest the killers of a Mthatha police officer, who was gunned down recently.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thamsanqa Livingstone Mzimvubu, 59, the detective branch commander of the Madeira police station in New Brighton, Mthatha, was shot dead on April 22.

The shooting occurred while he was dropping off a woman colleague at her home.

The 41-year-old detective sergeant remains in hospital following the attack.

Speaking at his funeral at Moyeni village in Libode on Saturday, Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata vowed that the Hawks would pursue the perpetrators.

“When criminals kill a police officer, they attack the very idea of a safe society.

“But I say to you today, we will not bow. We will not retreat,” Ncata said.

“No arrest yet, but I give you my word, we will not rest until those two unknown men are hunted and brought before the court of law. Not for revenge, but for justice.”

He said the killing of Mzimvubu was “a pure hit”.

“I want them alive. They must come and tell the people of SA why they assassinated Mzimvubu. Who sent them, as this was not a robbery, but a hit.

“Nothing was stolen and this clearly tells us that this was a planned hit.

“They must be arrested and the hired hitmen must tell us who hired them to kill Mzimvubu, why and how much was put up for his head.

“We are following strong leads and we will arrest them. We will never relax until they are arrested and jailed,” Ncata said.

Mzimvubu was lauded for his dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment to justice in a distinguished career spanning more than 39 years, most of them as a detective.

He joined the police in 1987 and rose through the ranks, serving in the serious and violent crime and organised crime units, before being appointed as detective branch commander.

His work has won him many awards.

Anyone who dares to raise a firearm on police, will meet what they deserve

The provincial commissioner said the SAPS was concerned about the increase in attacks on police nationwide.

“During the week of the assassination of Mzimvubu, there were many attempts to attack and kill police officers in various places in the Eastern Cape.

“But police were on the alert and … the assailants were dealt with in heavy blows, and the police were triumphant and many lives were saved, while the attackers were killed.

“Anyone who dares to raise a firearm on police, will meet what they deserve.

“We will reclaim the streets and the authority of the state will be stamped,” Ncata said

Mzimvubu was due to retire in August.

Delivering the eulogy, Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo lashed out at the ongoing killing of police.

She also expressed concern about the circulation of illegal firearms, including high calibre firearms, in society.

“The same people who kill police, their families will need the assistance of the police to deal with criminal activities.

“The attack on police is an attack on the state. It is an attack on the protectors of every single individual in the country,” Ngongo said.

She said police should not die with their guns in hand.

“If they are attacked, they must defend themselves and defend the lives of citizens.

“They must use their traditional tools of trade. It could not be business as normal if our police are continuing to be eliminated,” Ngongo said.

Eastern Mpondoland Acting King Dumelani Sigcau and Marhubeni traditional leader Nkosi Nonkqubela Ndamase urged communities to work with law enforcement agencies to fight crime and to ensure the arrest of Mzimvubu’s killers.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) in the Eastern Cape condemned police killings.

“This barbaric act, carried out in broad daylight, represents not only a direct assault on individual officers, but a declaration of war against law enforcement and the very fabric of safety and stability within our communities,” Popcru deputy provincial secretary Nokwayintombi Maqina said.

“The manner in which this attack was executed — suggesting planning, co-ordination and intent — raises serious concerns about the growing boldness of criminal elements who now target members of the police with impunity.

“We unequivocally condemn this cowardly act of violence.

“Our members dedicate their lives to serving and protecting communities under extremely difficult conditions, often with limited resources, understaffing and increasing exposure to danger.

“To target them in such a ruthless manner is both unacceptable and intolerable.

“The continued loss of life among law enforcement officials points to deeper systemic challenges that must be addressed, including intelligence capacity, protection measures for officers and broader societal issues that breed violent crime,” Maqina said.

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