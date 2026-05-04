Rhodes University leads Eastern Cape’s first campus safety and wellbeing symposium

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The Eastern Cape’s first higher education health and safety symposium will take place at Rhodes University in Makhanda on May 8.

Rhodes University will host the Eastern Cape’s first higher education-focused health and safety symposium on May 8 at the Amazwi SA Museum of Literature in Makhanda.

The event will bring together universities across the province to strengthen collaboration on campus safety and wellbeing, amid growing concern about security and infrastructure challenges at higher learning institutions.

Rhodes has invited the University of Fort Hare (UFH), Walter Sisulu University (WSU) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU), along with representatives from the Safety, Health and Environment Campus Association of South Africa (SHECASA), to participate in the symposium.

The gathering aims to address shared infrastructure pressures, student wellbeing concerns and evolving occupational health responsibilities in higher education environments.

The symposium is the brainchild of Belinda Nomji, safety, health and environmental officer at Rhodes University, who said the platform would allow institutions to share strategies and improve their response to common challenges.

Nomji said increasing student numbers had introduced new risk factors that required more robust safety measures.

“Universities now need stronger crowd management systems, improved fire safety standards and expanded wellness support,” she said.

She said the symposium would focus on integrated risk management, policy harmonisation and resource optimisation across institutions.

“The event wants to create a seamless link between physical safety (security) and psychological safety (well-being), ensure that campus safety regulations and health policies work in tandem rather than in silos and identify how technology, like smart campus surveillance and digital health platforms, can work together to protect the university community,” she said.

Rhodes said the initiative was driven by the changing nature of campus safety, rather than shortcomings in existing regulations, and was aimed at “futureproofing” university environments.

The university said student academic performance was closely linked to safety, while staff effectiveness depended on both their physical and mental wellbeing.

“While health and safety have always been institutional priorities, this is the first time we are bringing both disciplines together in one dedicated symposium,” Nomji said.

“It is a timely response to the global shift toward holistic security.

“We recognise that a student cannot thrive academically if they do not feel physically safe, and staff cannot perform effectively if their health, both mental and physical, is not supported.

“This integrated approach has been a strategic goal for some time,” she said.

The symposium will be held under the theme “Risk, Research, and Resilience”.

A provincial inspector from the department of employment and labour is among the scheduled speakers and is expected to provide insight into regulatory expectations and compliance responsibilities under SA’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.

“We hope institutions will leave with practical frameworks they can implement immediately, stronger partnerships across the province, and a shared commitment to improving campus safety,” Nomji said.

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