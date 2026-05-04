Successful agricultural show had something for everyone

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The annual East London Agricultural Show proved to be one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings, blending agriculture, entertainment and community spirit into a single, vibrant showcase in KuGompo City at the weekend.

The four-day East London Agricultural Show attracted thousands of visitors of all ages to the Gonubie Farmers Hall, with pleasant autumn weather adding to the busy and welcoming atmosphere throughout the event.

From families with young children to seasoned farmers and curious city dwellers, the festival grounds buzzed with activity throughout the long weekend.

The event once again proved to be one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings, blending agriculture, entertainment and community spirit into a single, vibrant showcase.

Visitors were treated to a wide range of attractions, with more than 200 exhibitors filling the grounds.

Stalls stretched across categories, from food vendors and agricultural displays to motor vehicles, home decor and commercial exhibits.

The diversity meant there was something for everyone, whether browsing for garden accessories, sampling local flavours or exploring the latest in vehicle technology.

The annual East London Agricultural Show proved to be one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings, blending agriculture, entertainment and community spirit into a single, vibrant showcase in KuGompo City at the weekend. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Committee member Wyne Nayor said the turnout, particularly on the public holiday, marked a strong turnaround for the event.

“Our numbers, our attendance since we started, were absolutely excellent. It exceeded our wildest expectations,” Nayor said.

The strong foot traffic translated into success for exhibitors and stallholders, many of whom reported record sales.

“We’ve had some very good feedback from members of the public and visitors that came to the show,” Nayor said.

“The exhibitors and the stallholders have recorded record turnovers.

“They are saying that they did really, really well yesterday.”

Entertainment and competitions added to the festival’s attractions.

Light-hearted events like the ever-popular lawnmower race and a colourful fancy dress competition drew laughter and participation, while more formal contests brought a competitive edge.

Equestrian events, judged by nationally qualified judges, gave the programme a professional standard and attracted serious competitors.

The poultry section also stood out, with judging events organised by one of the country’s oldest poultry clubs, adding a touch of tradition and heritage to the show.

This year’s festival also reflected subtle shifts in participation.

Nayor said there was renewed interest from larger companies, particularly in the motor trade, which contributed to a broader and more modern exhibition mix.

Yes, I’m happy with what I’ve made here. It was a little bit better than last year

Vehicle accessories and related industries featured prominently, alongside an increased presence of home and decor exhibitors.

“We’ve got a lot more variety of things for the home, decorative items and garden accessories, which we possibly haven’t had in previous years,” Nayor said.

He said that despite challenges in the agricultural sector, including concerns around animal health in recent times, organisers ensured the show remained engaging and relevant.

“Above all, the weather played a influential role in the festival’s success,” he said

“After uncertain conditions in the days leading up to the event, clear skies and mild temperatures settled in just in time.”

Nayor said funds raised from the event were reinvested into community infrastructure, as the initiative was volunteer-driven and rooted in the local community.

Among the returning exhibitors was Gary O’Reilly from Gqeberha, who has been attending the show since 1998.

He said trading this year was steady, though shaped by wider economic pressures.

“It’s been OK. It’s been OK under the circumstances,” he said.

“We are in a fuel crisis at the moment with diesel and petrol, and that does have an impact.

“Other than that, the business has been fairly good.”

O’Reilly said that while he was satisfied overall, the current climate had made trading more difficult compared with previous years.

“Yes, I’m happy with what I’ve made here. It was a little bit better than last year,” he said.

“But we are facing a lot of challenges with the economy, especially fuel prices and what’s happening in the Middle East. So, it’s OK.”

Xoliswa Ncamazana, from Vincent, who has just launched her own perfume brand, said the show brought her a new clientele.

“I started my brand a year ago, and for the first time, I reached my sales target and even secured new clients.”

The annual East London Agricultural Show proved to be one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings, blending agriculture, entertainment and community spirit into a single, vibrant showcase in KuGompo City at the weekend. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

The annual East London Agricultural Show proved to be one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings, blending agriculture, entertainment and community spirit into a single, vibrant showcase in KuGompo City at the weekend. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

The annual East London Agricultural Show proved to be one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings, blending agriculture, entertainment and community spirit into a single, vibrant showcase in KuGompo City at the weekend. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

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