Eastern Cape man jailed for 15 years for kidnapping, assaulting woman

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Nceba Khonkco has been jailed by a Humansdorp magistrate after being convicted of kidnapping and assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. Stock photo.

A man from Patensie in the Eastern Cape has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for kidnapping and assaulting a woman so badly she lost her hearing in one ear.

Nceba Khonkco, 41, has also been declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The Humansdorp regional court had found Khonkco guilty of kidnapping and assaulting the 28-year-old woman in Patensie on June 7 2025.

On the day of the incident, he went to a house where the complainant was socialising with friends. He then assaulted her and forcibly took her to his home, where the assaults continued. The woman sustained multiple injuries and, as a result of the assault, lost her hearing in one ear.

Khonkco, was arrested on the same day and remained in custody until the conclusion of the trial.

The court sentenced him on Monday to 15 years’ imprisonment for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and 10 years for kidnapping. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, meaning he will serve an effective 15 years behind bars.

Acting Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Brig Asogran Naidoo welcomed the sentence. He also praised the work of the investigating team.

“This sentence of direct imprisonment sends a strong message that crimes of this nature have no place in our society. Our success today is the result of seamless collaboration between our detectives and the prosecuting team,” he said. “Together, we are ensuring that criminals are removed from our streets.”

The Herald