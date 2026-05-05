Good Hope FM presenter Lorenzo Darries dies

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Radio presenter Lorenzo Darries has died.

Good Hope FM confirmed the news in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, saying the media personality, who battled with heart disease, suffered a stroke on Monday before passing away in hospital on Tuesday morning.

Lorenzo spoke openly about his battle with heart disease, sharing his story with honesty and courage.

As tributes pour in, he is remembered as a vibrant broadcaster, a kind and passionate colleague, a beloved voice on Western Cape airwaves.

“It’s impossible to overstate the impression that Lorenzo left on the hearts and lives of those who had the privilege of meeting and knowing him. As Cape Town’s original, Good Hope FM honours his legacy with deep respect and immense gratitude,” said Masi Mdingane, business manager for Good Hope FM and 5FM.

“He gave his talent, his time and his being to this station and to the city he loved. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the listeners who welcomed him into their lives. His voice, his spirit and his impact will remain part of Good Hope FM forever.”