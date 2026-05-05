Kenyans in SA urged to exercise caution amid anti-migrant protests

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Political parties and civic groups took to the streets of Durban on Wednesday, calling for tighter immigration controls and the large-scale removal of undocumented migrants.

The Kenya High Commission in Pretoria has advised its nationals residing in South Africa to exercise caution and remain vigilant following a surge in anti-immigrant protests.

South Africa is grappling with escalating tensions regarding undocumented migration. Anti-migrant groups such as Operation Dudula and the March and March Movement have staged nationwide protests demanding the immediate deportation of undocumented individuals.

Protesters argue that the influx of migrants has placed undue pressure on the job market and public services.

The situation has grown volatile, with several protests reportedly turning violent. Viral videos have surfaced, showing locals assaulting individuals accused of being in the country illegally.

In response to these developments, the Kenya High Commission released a formal safety advisory.

“Kenyan nationals are urged to avoid, as far as possible, areas where protests or demonstrations may be taking place, and to remain attentive to guidance issued by local authorities,” it said.

The High Commission remains available to provide support and may be contacted for assistance — Kenya High Commission in Pretoria

“They are further encouraged to carry valid identification and relevant documentation at all times.”

It urged Kenyans to report any incidents or emergencies to both the local police and the High Commission in Pretoria.

“The High Commission remains available to provide support and may be contacted for assistance.”

Officials from Ghana and Zimbabwe have also condemned the targeted attacks, urging their citizens to prioritise their safety.

The Nigerian government has announced a repatriation program for Nigerian citizens wishing to leave South Africa. At least 130 Nigerians have formally requested government assistance to return home following the recent unrest, foreign minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

South African government officials and President Cyril Ramaphosa have condemned the acts of lawlessness. While acknowledging the public’s concerns regarding migration, the president warned against xenophobia.

“We should never allow the legitimate concerns of our communities about illegal migration to breed prejudice and hatred towards our fellow Africans,” Ramaphosa said.

TimesLIVE