KuGompo City residents hail crackdown on illegal businesses

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At least 18 spaza shops were shut down in Quigney last week as Buffalo City Metro intensified compliance crackdowns across KuGompo City.

The Buffalo City Metro has intensified its crackdown on illegal spaza shops with a joint operation leading to the closure of 12 businesses and the arrest of eight foreign nationals in connection with suspected immigration offences.

The operation involving municipal law enforcement officials, the police and the department of home affairs took place in Quigney, KuGompo City, on April 30.

A total of 18 premises were inspected during the operation, the majority owned by foreign nationals.

Quigney Ratepayers’ Association secretary Lwandy Ngebe described the operation as a necessary intervention to enforce compliance with health, safety and municipal by-laws.

She said residents had raised concerns about hygiene standards, overcrowding and unregulated trading.

Ngebe said the community viewed the operation positively because it promoted safer and fairer business practices, despite allegations that some shops continued operating after being shut down.

It is equally concerning that some of these businesses have been allowed to operate for extended periods without proper monitoring or enforcement

She also raised concerns about the lack of follow-up enforcement after raids.

“The closures are viewed as a positive intervention aimed at restoring order, improving public safety and ensuring fair and lawful business practices,” Ngebe said.

“However, we remain concerned about the attitude displayed by some shop owners, who have shown disregard for by-laws and the safety of the community.

“It is equally concerning that some of these businesses have been allowed to operate for extended periods without proper monitoring or enforcement.”

Municipal spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the businesses would be allowed to reopen once they complied with municipal requirements.

He said the affected operators had been advised to regularise their businesses through the appropriate municipal channels.

Fuzile warned that businesses operating despite closure notices were breaking the law.

“On April 30, BCM conducted a planned joint operation in Quigney, during which 18 spaza shops were inspected.

“Of these, 12 were found to be noncompliant and were issued with prohibition orders, resulting in their immediate closure,” Fuzile said.

“The majority of affected operators were foreign nationals [17], who were advised to regularise their businesses by applying for the required documentation through the appropriate municipal channels.

“Operators were also cautioned that failure to comply with a prohibition order constitutes a criminal offence.

“Businesses may only resume operations once the order has been formally lifted by an environmental health practitioner.”

Fuzile confirmed that eight foreign nationals were arrested by police, working in conjunction with home affairs officials, in connection with suspected immigration offences.

“Cases involving expired or suspicious documentation were referred for further investigation,” he said.

At least 18 spaza shops were shut down in Quigney last week as Buffalo City Metro intensified compliance crackdowns across KuGompo City. Picture: Supplied (SUPPLIED)

At least 18 spaza shops were shut down in Quigney last week as Buffalo City Metro intensified compliance crackdowns across KuGompo City. Picture: Supplied (SUPPLIED)

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