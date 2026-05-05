Mthatha school closed after protest over pupil’s death turns violent

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Hundreds of Nozuko Senior Secondary School pupils in Ikhwezi Extension in Mthatha protested on Monday, calling for the arrest and dismissal of a teacher they accused of dating a 17-year- old Grade 12 schoolgirl who was found dead at her accommodation.

Teaching at a senior secondary school in Mthatha came to a standstill on Monday after pupils staged a protest that turned violent amid speculation about the death of a grade 12 pupil.

The 17-year-old, from a school in Ikhwezi, was found dead at her accommodation in a nearby township on April 29.

Police confirmed her death and said they had recovered a suicide note.

The note reportedly indicated that the teenager had been distressed by accusations from fellow pupils that she was involved in a relationship with a teacher, which she denied.

The Daily Dispatch visited the girl’s family at their home in Bhongweni village where they appealed to people not to speculate about their daughter’s death on social media.

“We are faced with this tragedy, and now we are planning her burial … We are grieving and need privacy,” a family member said.

The family said they were unaware of any relationship between their daughter and a teacher.

Despite this, tensions at the school escalated on Monday morning, with pupils protesting and demanding that action be taken against a teacher whom they accused of having inappropriate relationships with pupils.

The protest quickly grew violent, with pupils blocking roads using burning tyres and logs and setting fire to a guardhouse, which was destroyed.

Police were called to the scene and dispersed the protesters using teargas and rubber bullets. No injuries were reported.

She didn’t deserve this. I am traumatised by the death of my friend. I never thought it would end this way

Several pupils described the dead teenager as a disciplined pupil who had been under pressure in the days before her death.

“She didn’t deserve this. I am traumatised by the death of my friend. I never thought it would end this way,” one pupil said.

Another pupil, who identified herself as a housemate of the deceased, expressed regret over a recent disagreement between the two of them.

“All I wanted was to share honest advice with my friend and housemate.

“If I had known she would take her own life, I would not have given that advice. I am sorry.”

Some pupils alleged that more than one teacher at the school were involved in relationships with pupils, claims that have not been verified.

The Eastern Cape department of education said it was aware of the incident and had deployed officials to the school.

Spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the protest had been brought under control and the school was temporarily closed.

“A full departmental investigation will be conducted to ensure all issues related to this matter are thoroughly examined,” he said.

“The department extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

Mtima said the investigation would address all the allegations.

“Should any staff member be implicated [in inappropriate conduct involving a pupil], they will face the full force of the law,” he said.

The incident comes amid continuing concerns in the OR Tambo district over allegations of inappropriate relationships between teachers and pupils.

In recent years, some teachers have faced criminal charges and disciplinary action.

The South African Schools Act prohibits sexual relationships between educators and pupils, and the South African Council for Educators can deregister teachers found guilty of such misconduct.

Pupils said they intended to continue protesting until action was taken.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the death of the pupil and said investigations were continuing.

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