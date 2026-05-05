Police recover 100 suspected stolen sheep in Eastern Cape

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The missing sheep, valued at about R180,000, were found unharmed and returned to their owner.

Eastern Cape police have recovered 100 sheep believed to have been stolen from a kraal.

Tsolo Crime Prevention Unit members found the flock abandoned in the Sidwadweni area on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said police received a complaint about the theft at about 9.30pm.

“Within one hour, officers traced and located the abandoned flock in a nearby area,” Mgolodela said.

The sheep, valued at about R180,000, were unharmed and returned to their owner.

Police are investigating and have appealed for any information related to the incident.

OR Tambo district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana praised the unit’s swift action.

“Livestock remains a primary source of wealth and livelihood for many of our people, especially in rural communities,” he said.

“The loss of 100 sheep is not just a financial blow but an attack on a family’s heritage and survival.

“I commend the team for their vigilance and speed. We will not rest until those responsible are brought to book.

“I also urge livestock owners to remain alert, mark their animals clearly, and report any suspicious activity without delay.”

Police urged owners to secure and light kraals, mark animals clearly and report missing stock to police or the livestock theft unit immediately.

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