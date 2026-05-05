SIU visited Botha Sigcau building hours before blaze

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The Botha Sigcau building, which is on the corner of Leeds and York streets in Mthatha’s CBD, was razed in March.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said its investigators were inside the Botha Sigcau building in Mthatha hours before a fire gutted the 11-storey government complex, but says it cannot link its visit to the blaze while investigations into the cause are ongoing.

Acting SIU provincial head Mike Koya told the Bhisho legislature on Monday that the unit had been working in offices in the building on the day of the fire, which broke out in March and destroyed large sections of the facility.

“I can confirm to this meeting that the SIU was there earlier on the day of the fire.

“I am not saying the fire was due to our visit there, or technical issues, but there has been speculation,” Koya said.

He stressed that no link had been established between the SIU’s presence and the fire, and that the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

The Hawks are leading the investigation, with the SIU co-operating.

“The Hawks, which are investigating the matter, have visited us and we are co-operating with them,” Koya said.

Koya later told the Dispatch that SIU investigators had visited the building to return boxes containing documents linked to an ongoing probe involving the provincial transport department, which is housed in the complex.

He declined to provide further details. It was unclear if the documents returned by the SIU had been destroyed in the blaze.

The Botha Sigcau building was a key provincial government hub, housing more than 11 departments, including health, education, agriculture, transport and rural development.

It has previously been declared unsafe for occupation, with officials warning of safety failures.

The March fire has raised concerns about potential disruptions to government services in the region.

The provincial government has previously indicated that preliminary assessments suggested the fire may have started on the fourth floor, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Public works and infrastructure MEC Siphokazi Lusithi’s spokesperson, Siya Mdodi, said authorities were awaiting a preliminary report.

“We urge the public to remain calm and allow the teams the necessary time and space to carry out their work with due diligence.

“The provincial government will provide an update as soon as the report is made available.”

At the moment it is still early to tell what might have caused the fire, as we are making sure that we leave no stone unturned

Hawks provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the investigation was ongoing and involved multiple stakeholders.

“The Hawks are following all possible leads that might assist our investigation to determine the cause of the fire,” he said.

“The Hawks are not working alone in this matter as we are working with specialised units and other stakeholders and experts.

“At the moment it is still early to tell what might have caused the fire, as we are making sure that we leave no stone unturned.”

The SIU briefing to the legislature, which coincided with the disclosure about its presence in the building, also highlighted the scale of investigations under way across the province.

Koya said that between 2015 and 2025, the SIU had received 28 proclamations to investigate provincial departments, municipalities and state entities, with 18 finalised and others ongoing.

These investigations have focused on departments such as health, education, transport and public works, as well as municipalities including Buffalo City Metro, Nelson Mandela Bay and several district and local municipalities.

In one investigation involving Buffalo City Metro, the SIU recovered R7.9m and referred five officials for criminal prosecution and five others for disciplinary action.

Koya said the unit had also intervened in procurement-related cases, including the controversial “yellow plant” tenders in several municipalities, where savings and potential recoveries amounting to tens of millions of rand had been identified.

At the provincial health department, the SIU had prevented irregular payments exceeding R713m and made 78 criminal referrals linked to those investigations.

He said some cases were still before the courts, including matters involving the East London Industrial Development Zone and OR Tambo District Municipality, while further investigations into contracts worth more than R60m were ongoing.

Koya said the SIU’s medico-legal investigations had identified more than 270 cases with an estimated value of R4.4bn for further scrutiny, adding that the work had begun to reduce the provincial health department’s contingent liabilities.

However, he raised concerns that some state institutions were not implementing SIU recommendations, undermining efforts to curb corruption.

Members of the provincial legislature echoed these concerns, warning that corruption and delays in investigations were eroding public trust.

ANC MPL and oversight committee chair Kholiswa Fihlani said she was concerned about conflicts of interest among officials and the length of time some investigations were taking.

Public participation and petitions committee chair Mlibo Qoboshiyane said corruption in the province had reached concerning levels.

“Citizens are also losing trust,” he said.

Other legislators raised concerns about governance challenges in municipalities, which they described as particularly vulnerable to corruption.

While investigations into the cause of the Botha Sigcau building fire continue, authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation and allow investigators to complete their work.

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