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WATCH LIVE | Pule Mabe back in court

He and three others face fraud and theft charges linked to a R27m tender

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, his wife and two other accused are back in the dock at Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

They face fraud and theft charges linked to a R27m tender.

TimesLIVE

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