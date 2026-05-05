‘We live like caged animals, trapped by sewage’

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Homeowners in Khayelitsha residential section in Komani have accused the Chris Hani District Municipality of endangering their health after failing to fix sewer drains that have been spewing raw effluent in front of their yards for almost two months now.

Homeowners in Khayelitsha, a residential section of Komani’s oldest township, Mlungisi, have accused the Chris Hani District Municipality of exposing them to health risks, with raw sewage flowing through their streets and yards for almost two months.

Residents say overflowing drains and blocked sewer lines have left them living in unbearable conditions, with the stench forcing families to keep windows shut while swarms of flies gather around their homes.

Pensioner Nomava Mgca said the problem started about seven weeks ago and had steadily worsened.

“We do not know what the problem is or what causes these drains to get blocked or overflow with raw sewage,” she said.

“But what we know is that there was a truck from the district municipality that came and dug into the ground in this area.

“They said something about the sewer from other residential sections like Newvale being diverted to use underground pipes that go past Khayelitsha.

“They said a smaller underground pipe had been installed.

“The unfortunate part is that we now live like caged animals and are unable to even get out of our yards.”

We are now living in fear that we might end up contracting illnesses that might lead to skin conditions or serious diseases that are water-borne, if this is not addressed as a matter of urgency

Mgca said residents had repeatedly reported the matter to the municipality, but the interventions had failed to solve the problem.

“Sometimes they come and clean up but within three to four hours, the sewage, a mixture of human excretion and other things like used diapers, resurfaces again.

“We are now living in fear that we might end up contracting illnesses that might lead to skin conditions or serious diseases that are water-borne, if this is not addressed as a matter of urgency,” Mgca said.

She said residents were often forced to use shovels to push sewage away from their yards.

“It is so painful because now we cannot breathe inside our own homes,” she said.

Mgca said she had stopped her grandchildren from visiting because of fears they could get sick.

Another homeowner, Mihlali Lumko, said the crisis was now threatening his rental business.

Lumko, who rents out flats on his property, said tenants regularly complained about the conditions.

“They come and complain but I tell them the truth,” he said.

“Though this is not the first time something like this has happened, it is worse now.

“Unlike other neighbours, I have had instances where my whole yard is drenched in sewage and you can even see faecal content in the water.

“What is painful is that we actually pay for these kinds of services to the district municipality and yet we are not getting any value for the money.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said she feared her young children could become ill because of the sewage overflowing near homes.

The Chris Hani District Municipality is responsible for water and sanitation services in several local municipalities across the district, including Enoch Mgijima, Emalahleni, Vuyisile Mini, Dr AB Xuma, Sakhisizwe and Inxuba Yethemba.

Municipal spokesperson Dr Sandiso Tyembile acknowledged the sewage problems in Mlungisi, including Khayelitsha, and blamed ageing infrastructure and blockages caused by foreign objects flushed into the system.

“The entire Mlungisi township in Komani including Khayelitsha has old infrastructure and so the unbearable pressure caused by foreign objects [solid waste] thrown or flushed into the system results in sewer pipeline blockages,” Tyembile said.

“The municipality has a workable measure to address old infrastructure through a gradual approach of replacing and increasing sewer pipeline systems bit by bit in that area.”

He said maintenance work was currently under way on Pambo Road, which passes through Khayelitsha, and included repairs to pipelines and manholes.

“The rodding and jetting are done to unblock the sewer system, and it is also being attended to under maintenance that is ongoing. The next phase will resume on Wednesday.”

Tyembile insisted the municipality was working to maintain sanitation infrastructure and ensuring residents lived in a safe and healthy environment.

But EFF councillor Xhanti Kani accused the municipality of failing residents.

He described the sewage crisis in Khayelitsha as evidence of “an uncaring municipality and a blatant violation” of residents’ constitutional rights to a safe and healthy environment.

Kani said the municipality was receiving widespread complaints about sewer and sanitation failures across the district.

He blamed the problems on poor appointments within the municipality.

He said people were often employed “not based on their skills but because they had shown their loyalty to the powers-that-be”.

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