Fadiel Adams ‘okay’ and will appear in court on Thursday, says lawyer

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National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams was arrested in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams, who was arrested in the Western Cape on Tuesday, is expected to arrive in Durban on Wednesday.

His lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, told TimesLIVE that his client was scheduled to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“He is ok, but we will have a doctor assess him upon arrival. We have been assured by the prosecution and investigation team that that is fine. He will appear tomorrow.”

Hendricks said that while he has a few members of his firm in KwaZulu-Natal, he will arrive in Durban on Wednesday.

A source said Adams was still en route to Durban, having made an overnight stop from the Western Cape on Tuesday.

This comes after his arrest on Tuesday. The South African Police Service (SAPS) political killings task team (PKTT) called on Adams to present himself at his nearest police station in connection with charges of fraud and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Police confirmed they had a J50 warrant of arrest for Adams. The warrant relates to allegations that he interfered with an ongoing investigation into the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

According to police, investigators found that Adams allegedly interfered with a now-convicted hitman at a sensitive and advanced stage of the probe.

Speaking to media after he was detained in the back of a police van, Adams said, “Dumisani Khumalo are you getting a little bit worried over there? I think you should be.

“Guys, I am about to be assaulted. I’m probably going to be waterboarded. This is how it works. I am telling you what’s going to happen. But let them do their worst.”

Adams led charges against crime intelligence boss and head of the KwaZulu-Natal PKTT Dumisani Khumalo, claiming procurement and appointment irregularities.

Khumalo and four other senior police officers were arrested in June last year for allegedly flouting the vetting process in a police appointment.

During his testimony at the Madlanga commission, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged Khumalo‘s arrest was an attempt to disrupt and weaken the task team to prevent Khumalo from continuing with an investigation into a criminal syndicate involving drug cartels in Gauteng.

TimesLIVE