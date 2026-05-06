Mashatile expected to unveil memorial honouring King Hintsa

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AmaXhosa King Ahlangene Vulikhaya Sigcawu, centre, is flanked by Nkosi Zweliyazuza Ntlokondala, former MK operative Kenny Jafta, Mbhashe mayor Dr Samkelo Janda and Nkosi Lonwabo Dumalisile during the launch of the inaugural King Hintsa Commemoration Horse Race at Ngumbela Horse Racing Ground in Bomela village near Dutywa.

The AmaXhosa Kingdom will next week mark 191 years since the death of King Hintsa kaKhawuta during the Sixth Frontier War.

The commemoration programme will culminate in Butterworth on May 12, when deputy president Paul Mashatile is expected to unveil a memorial to King Hintsa and deliver the keynote address.

Hintsa, born in 1789, became ruler of the AmaXhosa Kingdom in 1804 and was crowned in 1820.

He led the kingdom during a period of conflict as British colonial forces expanded in the Eastern Cape.

Known as Zanzolo, his praise name, Hintsa became associated with resistance against colonial expansion and land dispossession.

His reign ended on May 12 1835 during the Sixth Frontier War, also known as the War of Hintsa.

British soldiers under Governor Harry Smith captured him during negotiations, accusing him of harbouring stolen cattle and runaway slaves.

Hintsa was later shot dead by Lieutenant George Southey near the Nqabarha River at Mbhangcolo, close to the present-day Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale.

His body was mutilated after his death. His head and ears were severed and taken as trophies, while his skull is believed to have later been taken to Britain.

The unresolved fate of the king’s head continues to fuel calls for it to be returned and for Britain to apologise for the historical injustice.

Launching this year’s remembrance programme on Sunday, AmaXhosa King Ahlangene Vulikhaya Sigcawu said Hintsa’s death was a reminder of colonial conquest.

“King Hintsa gave his life defending his people and their land.

“His bravery was unmatched; he evoked great fear even among the hardened agents of British imperialism.

“The brutal murder will never be forgotten because the king continues to live in the hearts of the Xhosa nation and Africa.

“Hintsa stood for dignity, unity and resistance against dispossession.

“His death was not the end — it was a call to remember who we are as Africans,” Sigcawu said.

The commemorations opened with a horse racing event at the Ngumbela Horse Racing Ground near Dutywa, hosted by the AmaXhosa Kingdom and Mbhashe Local Municipality.

Horse racing was selected because Hintsa was regarded as a skilled horseman and died while riding.

We tied the commemoration to growing the economy through tourism, heritage and honouring struggle stalwarts who fought for freedom — Samkelo Janda, Mbhashe mayor

Mbhashe mayor Samkelo Janda said the municipality had spent R100,000 on the event as part of efforts to link heritage to tourism and economic activity.

“We put R100,000 into this event because it’s more than horse racing.

“It’s about remembering a king who died defending our land.

“We tied the commemoration to growing the economy through tourism, heritage and honouring struggle stalwarts who fought for freedom,” Janda said.

The commemoration is being held jointly with the AmaRharhabe Kingdom.

AmaRharhabe King Jonguxolo Vululwandle Sandile said the programme was also intended to honour traditional leaders who resisted colonial occupation.

“The commemoration of King Hintsa is the start to honour the heroes and heroines, the kings and traditional leaders who sacrificed themselves to protect the land from colonialists during the wars of dispossession,” Sandile said.

The event drew riders and horse owners from across the Eastern Cape.

Owner Lonwabo Mbeki, of KwaMbaxa village in Qonce, said competing in the event carried historical significance.

“I came because of Hintsa. My grandfather told me stories of how he rode into battle.”

Two of his horses won their races.

“To win here, on this ground, with his name on the event, is something I will tell my children,” Mbeki said.

Siyaphalisa Mbhashe horse owners’ club president Gwempe Vanya said: “King Hintsa was killed riding a horse, so that is why we want to remember him in this fashion as horse owners and riders.

“His story gives our sport meaning. When a king dies on a horse, every jockey feels that connection.

“This is bigger than prize money,” Vanya said.

The build-up to the main event includes a hiking trail linking the Nqabarha Memorial and Nqadu Great Place, a church service and the Kumkani Hintsa Legacy Lecture.

Mashatile is expected to unveil an octagonal monument featuring a bust of Hintsa at the Butterworth Royal Palace precinct and a statue of the king on horseback at Butterworth Memorial Park.

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