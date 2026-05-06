Nigerian legislators seek sanctions over alleged xenophobia in SA

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The national flag of Nigeria. The alleged mistreatment of Nigerians in South Africa was a central focus during a heated debate in the Nigerian senate.

Nigerian legislators are planning to visit South Africa to defend their citizens amid allegations of xenophobic attacks, while also calling for sanctions against Pretoria.

The Nigerian senate has strongly criticised the alleged attacks and the South African government’s response.

The developments follow recent marches by anti-immigrant groups, such as Operation Dudula and the March and March Movement, in parts of the country, where foreign nationals were accused of taking opportunities meant for locals.

On Tuesday, international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola held a telephone conversation with his Nigerian counterpart, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

The alleged mistreatment of Nigerians in South Africa was a central focus during a heated debate in the Nigerian senate.

Senator Victor Umeh said Nigerians in South Africa were living in fear and facing severe hardship.

“I was in South Africa in 2024. I interacted with the Nigerian high commissioner and met Nigerian citizens. The stories they told about the hardship and treatment they are subjected to were very grave and worrisome,” he said.

“This is 2026 and the xenophobic attacks have continued. Many are in hiding and cannot conduct their businesses freely.”

Umeh said Nigeria had played a significant role in supporting South Africa during apartheid, and warned the country should not tolerate what he described as the “dehumanisation” of Nigerians.

“The AU should rise and impose all necessary sanctions against South Africa. Nigeria should also consider reprisal measures,” he said.

Minority leader Abba Moro criticised the South African government for what he described as a failure to act.

“What is news here is that the South African government has refused to intervene in the interest of justice. South Africa should respect Nigeria for standing by it during apartheid,” he said.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole called for economic retaliation, including targeting South African companies operating in Nigeria.

“It is time to reciprocate. Nigeria should consider withdrawing licences of companies such as MTN and DStv,” he said.

President of the Nigerian senate Godswill Akpabio described the alleged attacks as “Stone Age behaviour” and criticised what he said was a lack of decisive action from the South African government.

TimesLIVE