Zuko SA brings ‘He Who Sent Me’ tour to Guild Theatre

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Zuko SA is set to take to the stage at the Guild Theatre on Saturday as part of his ‘He Who Sent Me’ tour.

Award-winning Afro-soul musician Zuko Kupiso, better known as Zuko SA, is set to take to the stage at the Guild Theatre on Saturday as part of his “He Who Sent Me” tour, bringing an intimate live experience to local audiences.

Originally from Ngcingwana village near Dutywa and now based in Johannesburg, Zuko SA has built a name for himself through music that draws deeply from everyday life, spirituality and identity.

Speaking ahead of the show, he described his journey as being rooted in honesty and connection.

His upcoming performance follows the release of his two albums, Umkhonto and Ondithumileyo, which have been well-received by fans.

Zuko SA said taking the music to the stage was a natural next step.

“Following the release of my two albums, I felt it was important to bring the music into a live setting,” he said.

“The tour is a continuation of the journey those projects started, connecting with people in a more personal and direct way.”

He said the idea for the tour was sparked by the strong emotional response from listeners.

“The overwhelming response from listeners and from events showed that people didn’t just listen to the music, they felt it,” he said.

“That emotional connection made it clear that a live experience was needed.”

Zuko SA said audiences attending the two shows could expect a carefully curated performance, with about 15 songs on the set list.

Each track has been selected to create a flowing narrative from start to finish.

“The set will include about 15 songs, carefully selected to tell a story from beginning to end,” he said.

The show is expected to run for about two hours, offering a full live music experience that blends sound, storytelling and atmosphere.

Zuko SA said his music cut across different audiences, appealing to anyone drawn to authenticity.

“The music is for anyone who connects with truth, emotion and storytelling.

“It speaks across different age groups and backgrounds,” he said.

They can expect a powerful, honest performance, moments of vulnerability, strong musicality, and a deep connection between artist and audience — Zuko SA

While his sound is rooted in Afro-soul, it also carries influences from Afro-pop and contemporary African music, creating a style that is both familiar and fresh.

“This show is more intentional and immersive,” Zuko SA said.

“It goes beyond performance; it’s about creating a shared emotional and spiritual experience with the audience.

“They can expect a powerful, honest performance, moments of vulnerability, strong musicality, and a deep connection between artist and audience.”

Due to high demand, organisers have added a second show on Saturday.

The additional performance will run from 1pm to 5pm, while the main show will begin at 6pm and continue into the evening.

Tickets are available at Webtickets and StuHub for R350 and will not be sold at the venue.

Zuko SA said his hope was that audiences left the venue feeling seen and uplifted.

“I hope [they leave] feeling moved, inspired and understood, like the music spoke directly to their personal journey.”

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