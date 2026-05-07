Floods fill Nelson Mandela Bay dams to 76% capacity

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A file picture of the Churchill dam in July 2021

With the ongoing rain and flooding, dam levels in Nelson Mandela Bay have significantly improved, rising from 39% to 76.22%.

The Impofu Dam is currently at 36.69%. Its levels are expected to rise as overflow from the Churchill Dam continues to flow into Impofu.

The Kouga, Churchill, Groendal, and Loerie dams are currently at full capacity.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe expressed relief at the development.

“In the midst of the heavy rains that have affected our communities, the improvement in dam levels comes as a huge relief.

“As more overflow from the catchment areas continues to flow in, we anticipate even further improvement.”

She said disaster management teams were all out to assist residents.

“As the rain continues and many areas are flooded, we plead with residents to cooperate with the disaster management officials on the ground so that we can limit injuries and avoid fatalities.”

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