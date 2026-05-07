Former Legal Practice Council administrator charged with exam fraud

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The Pretoria magistrate’s court has granted bail of R1,500 to former Legal Practice Council (LPC) administrator Zuziwe Mahlulo, of Centurion, who has been charged with fraud.

It is alleged that between April and May 2024, Mahlulo, 36, amended board examination marks on the LPC examination system for candidate attorneys who had written the examinations.

“In May 2024, an IT specialist employed by the LPC detected the alleged alterations, reported the matter internally and the accused was subsequently suspended from her duties on May 8 2025,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana on Thursday.

After internal investigations, the matter was reported to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest at her home on Tuesday.

During her court appearance, the state did not oppose bail as the accused was not considered a flight risk. The matter was postponed to July 1 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE