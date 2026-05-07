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WATCH | Inclement weather wreaks havoc in Port Alfred

Mike Loewe

Mike Loewe

Columnist

The Kowie River Mouth on Wednesday. (Screengrab)

Enormous storm surges with waves up to 7m and running in three different directions are battering the piers at Port Alfred’s Kowie River mouth.

Kowie Granny Grommets leader Dr Jenny Hodgdskiss said their regular body boarding session on Friday was “definitely” cancelled after she checked in with the local National Sea Rescue Institute on Thursday morning.

“We have been informed no craft have been able to launch for three days. There is so much whitewater that is not possible to know where the rip currents are.

“There is also a lot of run-off from land and there are concerns about E coli.”

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