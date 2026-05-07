Man accused of killing estranged wife over maintenance dispute arrested

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Thembisa Ntonga was stabbed to death at her in-laws’ homestead in Jekezi village in the Xilinxa administrative area near Ngqamakhwe on April 30.

A man accused of killing his estranged wife in Ngqamakhwe after she opened a child maintenance case against him has been arrested after allegedly hiding in caves and remote areas for days while evading police.

Thembisa Ntonga, 42, was stabbed to death at her in-laws’ homestead in Jekezi village in the Xilinxa administrative area near Ngqamakhwe on April 30.

Police arrested her 49-year-old husband on Monday evening following a tip-off.

According to Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, Ntonga had recently opened a child maintenance case against her husband before she was killed.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the arrest and said the suspect had initially fled after the attack.

“Police can confirm the arrest of a 49-year-old man at his home in Jekezi Location, Ngqamakhwe, on Monday evening.

“The suspect was arrested on Monday May 4 following a tip-off,” Gantana said.

“He is linked to the murder of Thembisa Ntonga, 42, who was fatally stabbed last month.”

She said Ntonga sustained a stab wound to her upper body.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Ngqamakhwe magistrate’s court.

No woman should ever feel threatened or unsafe when seeking help for herself and her children

The killing has sparked outrage in the area and renewed concerns over gender-based violence in the province.

Fanta visited the Ntonga family on Tuesday to offer condolences and described the killing as “a stark reminder of the pervasive issues that plague our society”.

“No woman should ever feel threatened or unsafe when seeking help for herself and her children,” Fanta said.

“The loss of Thembisa is not just a tragedy for her family; it is a tragedy for all of us.”

Fanta praised police for arresting the suspect but said more needed to be done to protect women seeking legal assistance and support.

“The circumstances surrounding her death raise serious concerns about the safety of women who take steps to assert their rights,” she said.

“We need to empower women to stand up for their rights and ensure they have access to the resources they need to live free from fear.”

She said the provincial government remained committed to strengthening counselling services, shelters and legal support for victims of abuse.

Community members in Jekezi have also expressed anger over the killing and called for stronger interventions against gender-based violence.

Fanta said the province would continue advocating for additional resources and prevention programmes.

The Eastern Cape government has in recent years prioritised the fight against gender-based violence, but incidents involving women allegedly killed by intimate partners continue to place pressure on social services and the justice system.

“We stand with you in your grief,” Fanta told the Ntonga family.

“Your loss is felt by all of us, and we will continue to fight for justice in Thembisa’s name.”

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